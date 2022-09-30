ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
actionlifemedia.com

How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster

Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

What is the impact of 45p tax U-turn on markets and mortgages?

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss have expended a lot of political capital by abandoning their policy to abolish the 45% top rate of income tax and after a week of increasing hostility from MPs and economists. But how has Monday morning’s humiliating U-turn gone down with markets, and has it reversed some of the mini-budget’s turbulent impact on home loans, government debt and the pound?
INCOME TAX
CBS News

How to use life insurance to pay off debt

A life insurance policy protects your dependents in the event of your death. It does this by paying out a predetermined sum, which is intended to replace the income of the policyholder. If you have whole or universal life insurance coverage, your policy comes with a cash value that you...
CREDITS & LOANS
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
ECONOMY
Woonsocket Call

How To Get A Good Personal Loan Rate With Interest Rates Rising

Interest rates are rising, which can mean bad news for anyone with a personal loan. However, there are several things you can do to still get the best interest rates possible. Your credit score is a key factor in determining your interest rate. If you have good credit, you’ll likely be offered lower interest rates than someone with a lower score which can save you thousands on your personal loan origination fee and APR. Each credit reporting bureau provides one free credit report annually, but you can pull your “soft” records from sites like Mint or CreditKarma daily without penalty.
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

How to turn your home’s value into cash with HELOCs and home-equity loans

If you need long-term access to cash, a HELOC is the better choice, while you may be better served by a home-equity loan if you need cash for a big one-time expense. Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases people make. Ideally, it’s an asset that can grow in value over time, and homeowners can tap that equity to make other purchases—or make a profit if they later sell their homes.
REAL ESTATE

