Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, according to a new book
Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum during their courtship. Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. A source told Low that Harry was "freaking out" about the...
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
New Claims Emerge About Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Left The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to embark on a UK tour earlier in 2022, royal insiders balked at the idea. As one former Buckingham Palace employee told the Daily Beast, the couple had some nerve conducting what amounted to a semi-royal tour, considering that "their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit]. It looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."
'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral
Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral
The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Meghan Markle's New Media Ally Completely Rips King Charles To Shreds
In late August, New York Magazine's The Cut published a feature on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The roya and writer Allison P. Davis spoke of various things in the interview, especially Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. The podcast has since been put on pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro), in a mark of respect during the U.K.'s mourning period. This period ends for the British public on the day of the queen's funeral (September 19), and seven days after that for members of the royal family, according to Metro.
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
Prince William, Prince Harry had dinner together after receiving Queen’s coffin
Prince William and Prince Harry sat down for dinner together, along with other royal family members, after receiving Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Tuesday evening. Page Six confirmed Wednesday that the estranged brothers attended the family meal inside Buckingham Palace in London. We’re told their respective wives, Kate Middleton and...
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles
Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
Queen’s ‘Dying Wish’: Elizabeth II Wanted Prince Harry To Reunite With William, Made ‘Cutting Remarks’ About Meghan Markle
Prince William’s decision to make a joint public appearance with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, fulfilled one of the Queen’s final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned. Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday at age 96, had expressed her wish for her grandsons to repair...
Queen Elizabeth May Have Died With One Regret Hanging Over Her Head
Although Queen Elizabeth's funeral may have stretched on a bit too long for Twitter, most of the 11.4 million people who tuned in to watch the final tribute to the long-reigning monarch would likely agree she had a lovely sendoff (via TMZ). Meanwhile, although scandals plagued the monarchy over the 70-plus years that the Queen sat on the throne, by many accounts, she was a very highly-regarded figure, who lived a life of honor.
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign
A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
A Royal Cousin Has Harsh Words About Meghan Markle's Treatment Within The Family
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been open about her difficulties settling into life with the United Kingdom's royal family. When she began dating Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2016, issues with the press kicked in immediately, Us Weekly reports. A source close to the family issued...
Take Caution: Prince Harry Warned To Ditch $20 Million Memoir Or There Will Be 'No Trust' With Royal Family
Though Prince Harry as able to connect again with his estranged family in light of Queen Elizabeth II's death, any progress made in repairing those relationships will be destroyed if he chooses to release his $20 million memoir. Royal expert and ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brow believes the only way...
