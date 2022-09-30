Read full article on original website
One America News Turns to Free Broadcasts After Pay-TV Dumps Conservative Channel
One America News is attempting a comeback by leveraging an old technology: the antenna. Bloomberg reports that the pro-Donald Trump conservative channel is aiming to replace the audience it lost after pay-TV providers DirectTV and Verizon dropped it from their lineups. Founder and owner Robert Herring Sr. earlier this year...
Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F– Off’ After CEO Offers Unsolicited Advice for Peace With Russia
Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dragged Musk on Twitter
The Sacramento Bee
This U.S. Senate candidate is hard at work for California. Voters should look no further
Born an outsider, Alex Padilla is seeking a full term in one of the state’s most powerful offices, writes The Bee’s Editorial Board. | Opinion
Disney Restores Networks to Dish/Sling TV After Reaching Handshake Deal
ABC stations and networks including ESPN and FX are back on Dish and Sling TV after 48 hours of removal
Ex-Twitter VP calls Elon Musk an attention seeker after the billionaire offered to buy the company for $44 billion again
Twitter's former EMEA VP, Bruce Daisley, expressed skepticism of Elon Musk's plans to turn Twitter into a "Super App."
Optii Kicks off EMEA Event Season with Independent Hotel Show in London
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today it is expanding its event schedule and participation as a result of strong demand from across the region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005234/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Elon Musk to Buy Twitter: Sides Agree to Close at Original $44 Billion Price
Musk had overnighted a letter agreeing to go ahead with the sale at $54.20 per share, and Twitter agreed
Border groups propose changes for the I-94 permit for Mexican travelers
Permit is needed to travel beyond 25 miles from the border; groups would like to see that distance extended
Facebook to Close Substack Competitor Bulletin in Early 2023
"While this off-platform product itself is ending, we remain committed to supporting these and other creators success and growth on our platform," a Meta spokesperson said
Why NFTs Aren’t Dead – and How the Right Ones Will Transform Entertainment | PRO Insight
While the non-fungible token trading market has been in freefall, Hollywood and music companies are continuing to make deals based on the technology
NATPE Files for Bankruptcy After Pandemic Event Cancellations
Event organizers for TV executives plan to restructure company and hold events in 2023
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO says $44bn buyout will kickstart ‘everything app’
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Musk broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”. He added that buying Twitter “accelerates X by 3 to 5 years”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his...
