Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time

UTICA, Mich. (AP) — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate.
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
Official defends Mississippi Capitol Police pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top law enforcement official said officers of a special police unit in the capital city of Jackson will not change the way they pursue suspects. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell met with community members following a spate of recent shootings involving the Capitol Police. The unit patrols areas around state government buildings and other neighborhoods near downtown Jackson. A man was shot and killed in an encounter with the police Sunday night. Capitol Police officers have also been involved in two other nonfatal shootings since August. Tindell said there is a “criminal element” in Jackson “that is not used to being policed.”
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers’ football game on Saturday. McMaster has been talking with officials across the state and holding daily briefings this week as the state made preparations for the storm, which ravaged Florida and barreled onward to South Carolina’s coast. Politics and campaigns often collide in South Carolina, where the final months before the November general elections can turn into busy storm seasons.
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life.” She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. The spill poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply. Austin traveled to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor on Friday and met the commander of the joint task force in charge of draining its tanks so it can be shut down. He also met with several families affected by the fuel spill and Hawaii officials. The meetings were closed to the media, and Austin didn’t hold a news conference afterward.
A plane crashed into a Minnesota home, killing three people

A small plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday night, killing three people who were on board, officials said. Police in Hermantown got word just before midnight from the control tower at Duluth International Airport a small airplane had left the radar and was believed to have crashed, its last known location about a mile south of the airport, according to a news release from the city.
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills, address remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site and repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.. Arsenic and toxic metals spewed from a 585-foot-tall smokestack in Anaconda for nearly a century. The pollution settled into the ground for miles around.
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard. Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed. Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid

Crews are starting to fix Florida’s electric grid by repairing and rebuilding where lines were damaged or flooded by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light said Friday evening that it had restored power to 1.2 million customers but 850,000 remained without power. The company’s CEO says Florida Power & Light has enough poles, generators and wire in stockpile to the repair work, but power-industry officials warn supply chain issues could threaten the grid if there’s another natural disaster somewhere else in the U.S. They say there’s a shortage of distribution transformers that take electricity from high-voltage lines and reduce it to levels that can be used in homes and businesses.
