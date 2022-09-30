DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- KidKraft®, a premium wood toy and furniture brand crafted to inspire imaginative and active indoor and outdoor play, announces an exciting new product collaboration with American Girl®, the popular lifestyle brand for girls. Available now and just in time for the holidays, the first officially licensed American Girl dollhouse and add-on magic closet is built of premium wood materials and sized just right for fans of American Girl’s popular 18-inch dolls. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006163/en/ KidKraft® partners with American Girl® to debut new luxe dollhouse for the beloved brand’s signature 18-inch dolls (Photo: Business Wire)

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO