Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
Peter Bart: Media Fervor Over Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Obstructs More Critical Inspection
Her first film was Booksmart, and her second should have been titled Mediasmart. Instead it’s Don’t Worry Darling, and it’s been a worry from the outset. Olivia Wilde, the filmmaker/movie star, was born with instant access to media savvy thanks to her accomplished parents — feminist Mom was a congressional candidate, Dad a gifted novelist. But Don’t Worry Darling had its issues from the start. Both its plot and its promotion seemed overly ambitious, its release improbably tied to the Venice Film Festival with its arty fare and fussy critics. This followed casting disputes during pre-production and flaky antics during post. Wilde’s...
NFL・
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Al Pacino to Star Opposite Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers in Indie Film ‘Billy Knight’
Writer-director Alec Griffen Roth has found his Billy Knight. Al Pacino is set to topline Roth’s debut feature, Billy Knight, and star opposite Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the project he describes as “a love letter to cinema.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Addresses Fan Complaints About His Character's PathAmazon's 'Birds of Paradise': Film Review'No Future': Film Review | Tribeca 2021 The plot follows grad school students, Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers), as they navigate their careers as aspiring filmmakers. Alex is simultaneously grappling with the grief of losing his father, a failed screenwriter, who left him a...
What It Was Like To Meet Dick York: The "Original Darrin" on "Bewitched"
My career has allowed me to good fortune to meet some of those who I have long admired including actors like David Carradine, the star of TV's martial arts hit of the 1970s, Kung Fu.
Clayton News Daily
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here, and comes out the gate swingin’ hard. “What are the Duttons willing to pay?” Paramount asks. The explosive official trailer is here, a month-and-a-half ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 5 premiere. Following their record-breaking fourth season, Yellowstone‘s new trailer gives its global audience a hearty peek at what’s ahead for the Dutton family.
RELATED PEOPLE
Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’
Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead to Me' Final Season Gets Premiere Date, First LookJohn Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Face a Funky Conspiracy in 'They Cloned Tyrone' TrailerNaomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Regret Their...
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
‘Heartland’ and ‘American Gods’ actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
"Heartland" actor Robert Cormier has died. He was 33. Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on "Heartland" and appeared on other television shows such as "American Gods" and "Slasher," passed away Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death has not been announced, but the Toronto-born actor’s sister confirmed that...
James Cameron Once Explained Why He’s Become Much Nicer on Film Sets
A few actors confided that working with James Cameron could be stressful due to his temper, but in recent years the filmmaker has taken a calmer approach to his movies.
disneydining.com
Tom Hanks Thinks Very Little of His Talents as an Actor, Says He’s Only ‘Pretty Good’
Tom Hanks, veteran Hollywood actor, producer, and filmmaker, got his start in 1977 playing Grumio in a Great Lakes Theater production of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. Three years later, in 1980, Hanks made his film debut with a small part in a horror film called He Knows You’re Alone. Though some of his most devoted fans might not have known much about those roles, there’s no doubt they know Hanks for his many performances in blockbuster films like Forrest Gump, Castaway, and Sleepless in Seattle and for lending his voice to one of PIXAR’s most famous characters, Sheriff Woody from Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction
Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
Review of Netflix's movie 'Lou'
Lou is a new movie that premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022. The movie is described as a "high-stakes action thriller." The name of the movie is based on Lou, a recluse who lives alone with her dog Jak. Her only neighbor is also her tenant named Hannah. Most of the movie is based on what follows the kidnapping of Vee, Hannah's young daughter.
startattle.com
We Need a Little Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Erica Durance
Julie is juggling being a single mother to a grieving child and facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with a neighbor. Startattle.com – We Need a Little Christmas 2022. We Need a Little Christmas is a Hallmark original family movie directed by...
Comments / 0