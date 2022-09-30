There was a time when everyone on the block knew each other. Neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar. Children in the neighborhood all played together. All of the adults on the block knew everyone's name and what they did for a living. You might even ask your neighbor to feed the cat or water the plants while you were on vacation. Sadly, that has changed over the years. People might know their closest neighbor, but it is rare that you know everyone on the block.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO