West Michigan Wildlife Rescue in Danger of Closing Without Our Help
A local wildlife rescue and rehab center that's saved more than 4,000 animals over the past 20+ years is facing permanent closure unless the community steps in to help. Grand Rapids' Wildlife Rehab Center Ltd. Faces Closure. For decades, the nonprofit Wildlife Rehab Center (WRC) has offered West Michigan a...
Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids
It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
Grand Rapids Ranks in the Top 10 as a “Most Neighborly City”
There was a time when everyone on the block knew each other. Neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar. Children in the neighborhood all played together. All of the adults on the block knew everyone's name and what they did for a living. You might even ask your neighbor to feed the cat or water the plants while you were on vacation. Sadly, that has changed over the years. People might know their closest neighbor, but it is rare that you know everyone on the block.
What Improvements Do YOU Want in Grand Rapids? The City Wants to Know
Grand Rapids is a great place to live - but there's always room for improvement, right?. The City of Grand Rapids is asking what changes residents would like to see, from library improvements, to programs that provide safe and affordable childcare, support victims of domestic violence, educate students in broadcast media, and more.
Grand Rapids Newcomer Asks “What Should Be On A West Michigan Bucket List”?”
Moving to a new city is never easy if you don't already have any friends or family nearby. A person posted online that they were moving to Grand Rapids fand were looking for recommendations on things to do while they live here. What Should Be On A Grand Rapids Bucket...
Dazzling Nighttime Light Show ‘IllumiZoo’ is Back at John Ball Zoo
Get ready to get your glow on! A dazzling, interactive, nighttime light show has returned to Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo. IllumiZoo, an illuminated nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo is running Wednesday through Saturday nights now through Nov. 30, 2022. This year's theme is "Living Lights". Interactive light and...
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Don’t Miss A Rare Fall Food Truck Friday This Week At Rivertown Mall
I'm a fanatic when it comes to the GR8 Food Truck Fridays, so when they packed up and said goodbye for the season in September I was certain I wasn't going to be able to find all of my favorite food trucks in one place until next summer. Thankfully, just...
Listen to the Locals: These Are the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in Grand Rapids
As a lover of food, I am always looking for new places and new foods to try. While I have been recommended extremely popular places, I believe the best places are the ones only the locals know about. If you know, you know. Thanks to other locals on Reddit, I...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Kia Finally Offering Too Little, Too Late Solution to Grand Rapids Drivers Affected By Thefts
Since April of this year, Kia and Hyundai drivers around West Michigan have been plagued with thefts thanks to the TikTok Kia Boyz trend. Over 600 people have reported their vehicles stolen, some of them having their car stolen more than once. How did a bunch of kids cost hundreds...
UPDATE: Missing Kent County Teen Found Safe in North Carolina
UPDATE (10/3/22, 7:20 p.m.):. Ja'Da' Whitehead was found in North Carolina Monday evening. 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who she was believed to be with, is now in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 13-year-old female who may be headed to North Carolina with a 19-year-old male.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
West Michigan Man Offers $500 Reward for Return of ‘Priceless’ Walrus Skulls
Local authorities in Ionia County are looking for something that was stolen. I will give you some time to guess what it is. Was a significant amount of jewelry stolen? No. Did someone steal priceless artifacts from the GRAM? No, that's a good guess, though. Maybe a statue from ArtPrize?...
Some Bats Have Tested Positive for Rabies in Kent County
World Rabies Day was on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022. The Kent County Health Department made us aware that bats are the animals most often found with rabies in Michigan. According to the Kent County Health Department's September Newsletter... "We are in the middle of a busy bat season." This is...
Calvin University’s Free Lecture Series Includes Jeopardy’s Ken Jennings
The holder of the longest winning streak on Jeopardy! (and current co-host), Ken Jennings, is coming to Grand Rapids' Calvin University this winter. Calvin University has announced the 2023 January Series lineup. It's the 36th year for Calvin's free lecture series, which runs for 15 straight weekdays, January 9 through...
