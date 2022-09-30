ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids

It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
Grand Rapids Ranks in the Top 10 as a “Most Neighborly City”

There was a time when everyone on the block knew each other. Neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar. Children in the neighborhood all played together. All of the adults on the block knew everyone's name and what they did for a living. You might even ask your neighbor to feed the cat or water the plants while you were on vacation. Sadly, that has changed over the years. People might know their closest neighbor, but it is rare that you know everyone on the block.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPDATE: Missing Kent County Teen Found Safe in North Carolina

UPDATE (10/3/22, 7:20 p.m.):. Ja'Da' Whitehead was found in North Carolina Monday evening. 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who she was believed to be with, is now in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 13-year-old female who may be headed to North Carolina with a 19-year-old male.
Some Bats Have Tested Positive for Rabies in Kent County

World Rabies Day was on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022. The Kent County Health Department made us aware that bats are the animals most often found with rabies in Michigan. According to the Kent County Health Department's September Newsletter... "We are in the middle of a busy bat season." This is...
