ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project

The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
buckrail.com

Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Idaho Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Unauthorized Dredging of River

A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty levied against him by U.S....
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
103.5 KISSFM

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Fish and Game cautions hunters against Avian flu

Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Biologists at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, which they believe to be the result of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The post Idaho Fish and Game cautions hunters against Avian flu appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Idaho#Idaho Panhandle#Climate Change
Post Register

Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
105.5 The Fan

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
107.9 LITE FM

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
Shoshone News Press

NORTH IDAHO: Our People, Our Assets - North Idaho College

Learn about one of our region's most significant assets, North Idaho College, in this first in an ongoing series of special features that will illustrate the mighty resources of North Idaho. Take a journey with us as we explore NIC’s rich history, examine how our college compares to others in...
COLLEGES
KOOL 96.5

Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks

Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy