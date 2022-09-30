ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football game predictions vs. Maryland: Will Spartans stop the slide?

By Carlos Monarrez, Rainer Sabin, Jeff Seidel, Chris Solari and Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan State Spartans ' game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in College Park (3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1):

Carlos Monarrez

Gonna be another ugly one for the Spartans, who face a tough offense on the road. Michigan State’s only hope is that dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who helped the Terrapins take a brief lead on Michigan last week, is either hobbled or out with knee and rib injuries. It won’t be as bad as the last road loss for the Spartans, but the defense is a mess and Payton Thorne seems to be regressing after a terrible game against the Gophers. Noah Kim might want to start warming up now. The pick: Maryland 34, Michigan State 17.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. MARYLAND: Scouting report, prediction for Saturday's game

Rainer Sabin

The Spartans’ dispiriting loss to Minnesota last Saturday revealed a ton of flaws with a team that now finds itself in a downward spiral. The problems won’t be fixed in College Park, where Maryland’s potent offense should have its way with a vulnerable MSU defense. The pick: Maryland 40, Michigan State 24.

UNCOMPLEMENTARY FOOTBALL: Early-game offensive stumbles compound defensive woes

Jeff Seidel

Tagovailoa is going to be a game-day decision. If he is healthy enough to play, it’s going to be a long day for the Spartans. Then again, back-up QB Billy Edwards Jr. came off the bench and completed 5 of 9 for 62 yards for Maryland against Michigan. And I doubt MSU will stop him either. It's gonna be a long day, either way. The pick: Maryland 28, Michigan State 17.

GRAHAM COUCH: How MSU got here, when it might improve, and when it's fair to expect Mel Tucker's program to thrive

Chris Solari

So many what ifs, between Tagovailoa’s status, the Spartans’ injuries on defense and the potential for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to affect the way both teams approach the game. But right now, MSU is a team of what ifs and almost. Maryland carries the momentum it built last week in Ann Arbor for another strong start, though Payton Thorne keeps the Spartans in it before the lack of depth on defense proves fatal in the final few minutes. The pick: Maryland 27, Michigan State 21.

CHECK THE TAPE: What Mel Tucker is emphasizing after watching MSU game film

Shawn Windsor

Thorne will find more time and more open receivers than he did against Minnesota, assuming his coaches center the plan around him. While he will play better against the Terrapins, it won't be enough as the Spartans defense can't contain one of the better offenses in the Big Ten. The pick: Maryland 34, Michigan State 27.

PLAYERS-ONLY: Inside the players-only defensive meeting after Michigan State's loss to Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football game predictions vs. Maryland: Will Spartans stop the slide?

With Penn State looming, Michigan football won't get suckered by trap game with Indiana

The cadence of every Michigan football schedule includes crescendos and decrescendos that coincide with various points in time. In September, the season opener drips with anticipation regardless of the opponent. In early October, the appetite for Big Ten opponents swells. In late November, anticipation for the rivalry game with Ohio State could, in some cases, trump the Thanksgiving spread two days prior.
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Michigan football stock watch: Defensive line, pass rushers rise to the occasion vs. Iowa

Free Press sports writer Michael Cohen breaks down Michigan football’s 27-14 win over Iowa and looks at players who helped or hurt their stock Saturday at Kinnick Stadium:. OLB Mike Morris: On the heels of a six-pressure performance last week, Morris followed up with a team-high five quarterback pressures in a dominant showing against Iowa — especially in the second half. With the Wolverines protecting a 20-point lead, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter alternated between using Morris as a stand-up edge rusher and a hand-down defensive lineman. Morris showed his versatility by executing a beautiful stunt with nose tackle Mazi Smith to sack quarterback Spencer Petras in the third quarter. Then he flashed an excellent speed rush from a traditional wide position to smash Petras for a loss of 9 in the fourth quarter. Morris leveled Petras again on the next play to force an incompletion. He finished with two sacks and three total tackles while demonstrating his potential as an every-down pass rusher.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
