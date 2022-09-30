Michigan State football game predictions vs. Maryland: Will Spartans stop the slide?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan State Spartans ' game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in College Park (3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1):

Carlos Monarrez

Gonna be another ugly one for the Spartans, who face a tough offense on the road. Michigan State’s only hope is that dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who helped the Terrapins take a brief lead on Michigan last week, is either hobbled or out with knee and rib injuries. It won’t be as bad as the last road loss for the Spartans, but the defense is a mess and Payton Thorne seems to be regressing after a terrible game against the Gophers. Noah Kim might want to start warming up now. The pick: Maryland 34, Michigan State 17.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. MARYLAND: Scouting report, prediction for Saturday's game

Rainer Sabin

The Spartans’ dispiriting loss to Minnesota last Saturday revealed a ton of flaws with a team that now finds itself in a downward spiral. The problems won’t be fixed in College Park, where Maryland’s potent offense should have its way with a vulnerable MSU defense. The pick: Maryland 40, Michigan State 24.

UNCOMPLEMENTARY FOOTBALL: Early-game offensive stumbles compound defensive woes

Jeff Seidel

Tagovailoa is going to be a game-day decision. If he is healthy enough to play, it’s going to be a long day for the Spartans. Then again, back-up QB Billy Edwards Jr. came off the bench and completed 5 of 9 for 62 yards for Maryland against Michigan. And I doubt MSU will stop him either. It's gonna be a long day, either way. The pick: Maryland 28, Michigan State 17.

GRAHAM COUCH: How MSU got here, when it might improve, and when it's fair to expect Mel Tucker's program to thrive

Chris Solari

So many what ifs, between Tagovailoa’s status, the Spartans’ injuries on defense and the potential for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to affect the way both teams approach the game. But right now, MSU is a team of what ifs and almost. Maryland carries the momentum it built last week in Ann Arbor for another strong start, though Payton Thorne keeps the Spartans in it before the lack of depth on defense proves fatal in the final few minutes. The pick: Maryland 27, Michigan State 21.

CHECK THE TAPE: What Mel Tucker is emphasizing after watching MSU game film

Shawn Windsor

Thorne will find more time and more open receivers than he did against Minnesota, assuming his coaches center the plan around him. While he will play better against the Terrapins, it won't be enough as the Spartans defense can't contain one of the better offenses in the Big Ten. The pick: Maryland 34, Michigan State 27.

PLAYERS-ONLY: Inside the players-only defensive meeting after Michigan State's loss to Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football game predictions vs. Maryland: Will Spartans stop the slide?