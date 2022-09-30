ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football game predictions vs. Iowa: How will first road test go for Wolverines?

By Michael Cohen, Carlos Monarrez, Rainer Sabin, Jeff Seidel and Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ8pv_0iGqLbi900

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan Wolverines' game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in Iowa City (noon, Fox):

Michael Cohen

There’s a good chance Iowa’s defense can frustrate the Wolverines for portions of Saturday’s game as J.J. McCarthy makes his first start away from Michigan Stadium. But it’s hard to see the Hawkeyes’ anemic offense scoring enough to spring another upset against a top-five team. U-M should grind out a win. The pick: Michigan 23, Iowa 10.

MICHIGAN VS. IOWA:Scouting report, prediction for Saturday's game

Carlos Monarrez

Jim Harbaugh can play up the “where top-five teams go to die” atmosphere of Kinnick Stadium, but these two teams are on different planets, if not in different universes. Beating Rutgers, 27-10, was a good step for the Hawkeyes, but winning a 7-3 squeaker at home against South Dakota State — South Dakota State? — and then losing, 10-7, at home against Iowa State does nothing to convince me of Iowa’s upset potential. Sorry, Hawks. When does wrestling season start? The pick: Michigan 42, Iowa 3.

HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD?Why J.J. McCarthy's boom-or-bust potential is worth the risk

Rainer Sabin

Harbaugh said Kinnick Stadium is “where top-five teams go to die.” But his won’t this Saturday. McCarthy survives his first road start, and the Wolverines suppress Iowa’s feckless offense as they prevail for the 17th time in their last 19 games. The pick: Michigan 24, Iowa 10.

RAINER SABIN:Michigan's defense sprang a leak vs. Maryland. How will DC Jesse Minter adjust?

Jeff Seidel

I know I’m going out on a limb here, considering Michigan is nearly a double-digit favorite, but Iowa has a knack for beating top-five teams at home. See: Iowa’s 23-20 victory over No. 4 Penn State in 2021. This is a dangerous game for Michigan — the one where a soft preseason schedule could come back to haunt them. Iowa has a great run defense and won’t be intimidated. If Michigan turns the ball over, Iowa will win. Which is what I see happening. The pick: Iowa 23, Michigan 20.

BALL SECURITY:Why it's difficult for Michigan to address J.J. McCarthy's fumbling problem

Shawn Windsor

McCarthy gets his first start on the road, against the best defense the Wolverines have seen, in a stadium that's never easy to play in no matter how much the Hawkeyes lack in offense. Here's betting that the young quarterback will be a little more secure with the ball and be a little more decisive about when to throw and when to run. U-M holds on late. The pick: Michigan 23, Iowa 16.

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX:Michigan State, Michigan pay tribute to past coaches

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

With Penn State looming, Michigan football won't get suckered by trap game with Indiana

The cadence of every Michigan football schedule includes crescendos and decrescendos that coincide with various points in time. In September, the season opener drips with anticipation regardless of the opponent. In early October, the appetite for Big Ten opponents swells. In late November, anticipation for the rivalry game with Ohio State could, in some cases, trump the Thanksgiving spread two days prior.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football stock watch: Defensive line, pass rushers rise to the occasion vs. Iowa

Free Press sports writer Michael Cohen breaks down Michigan football’s 27-14 win over Iowa and looks at players who helped or hurt their stock Saturday at Kinnick Stadium:. OLB Mike Morris: On the heels of a six-pressure performance last week, Morris followed up with a team-high five quarterback pressures in a dominant showing against Iowa — especially in the second half. With the Wolverines protecting a 20-point lead, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter alternated between using Morris as a stand-up edge rusher and a hand-down defensive lineman. Morris showed his versatility by executing a beautiful stunt with nose tackle Mazi Smith to sack quarterback Spencer Petras in the third quarter. Then he flashed an excellent speed rush from a traditional wide position to smash Petras for a loss of 9 in the fourth quarter. Morris leveled Petras again on the next play to force an incompletion. He finished with two sacks and three total tackles while demonstrating his potential as an every-down pass rusher.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Hawks, MI
State
Iowa State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Freshman S Jaden Mangham makes a good first impression for Michigan State football

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 27-13 loss at Maryland on Saturday. RB Elijah Collins:Welcome back, Elijah. The senior ran like his 2019 version, powering through would-be tacklers and showing shiftiness on a 12-yard touchdown run to cap MSU’s first drive of the game. He finished with 36 yards on five carries, as offensive coordinator Jay Johnson used Jalen Berger more in the second half. However, Collins was all over the field on special teams units, adding a pair of tackles.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Wolverines#American Football#College Football#The Michigan Wolverines#U M#Michigan Vs
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92

Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy