See the Greater Lansing high school football Week 6 schedule, scores

By Brian Calloway and Matthew Pike, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

Follow along for updates on Week 6 high school football games taking place in the area involving teams from Greater Lansing.

Friday’s games

Portland 40, Charlotte 13, Final

More: State-ranked CAAC White showdown presents big opportunity for Charlotte football

Grand Ledge 56, DeWitt 49, Final

Haslett 42, Fowlerville 6, Final

Ionia 19, Lansing Catholic 18, OT Final

Lakewood 48, Stockbridge 0, Final

East Lansing 48, Everett 0, Final

Sexton 56, Eaton Rapids 0, Final

Holt 30, Waverly 6, Final

More: These are the Greater Lansing high school football stat leaders ahead of Week 6 contests

Mason 48, Eastern 0, Final

Williamston 46, St. Johns 20, Final

Bath 38, Saranac 8, Final

Laingsburg 49, Dansville 0, Final

This week's athlete of week winner: Laingsburg football has one of its most prolific passing attacks. Ty Randall is leading the way

Olivet 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 7, Final

Fowler 40, Potterville 6, Final

Perry 37, Leslie 34, Final

Corunna 43, Clio 0, Final

Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 0, Final

Ithaca 1, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0, Forfeit

More: See where 13 Greater Lansing high school football teams are ranked in the Associated Press poll

Essexville Garber 58, Alma 0, Final

Carson City-Crystal 41, Johannesberg-Lewiston 14, Final

Ovid-Elsie 49, Chesaning 13, Final

Merrill 52, Morrice 12, Final

Webberville 52, Vestaburg 14, Final

More: Why Okemos football is shifting from a varsity to JV schedule to close its season

Blanchard Montabella 64, Portland St. Patrick 36, Final

Maple Valley 1, Morenci 0 (Morenci forfeited due to lack of players)

Saturday’s games

Akron-Fairgrove at Ashley

Coleman at Fulton

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: See the Greater Lansing high school football Week 6 schedule, scores

