See the Greater Lansing high school football Week 6 schedule, scores
Follow along for updates on Week 6 high school football games taking place in the area involving teams from Greater Lansing. You can follow along on Twitter for updates on the games our reporters are covering this week. Brian Calloway ( @brian_calloway ) will have updates on the CAAC White matchup between Portland and Charlotte. Nathaniel Bott ( @Nathaniel_Bott ) will provide updates from the Holt and Waverly CAAC Blue contest.
Friday’s games
Portland 40, Charlotte 13, Final
Grand Ledge 56, DeWitt 49, Final
Haslett 42, Fowlerville 6, Final
Ionia 19, Lansing Catholic 18, OT Final
Lakewood 48, Stockbridge 0, Final
East Lansing 48, Everett 0, Final
Sexton 56, Eaton Rapids 0, Final
Holt 30, Waverly 6, Final
Mason 48, Eastern 0, Final
Williamston 46, St. Johns 20, Final
Bath 38, Saranac 8, Final
Laingsburg 49, Dansville 0, Final
Olivet 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 7, Final
Fowler 40, Potterville 6, Final
Perry 37, Leslie 34, Final
Corunna 43, Clio 0, Final
Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 0, Final
Ithaca 1, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0, Forfeit
Essexville Garber 58, Alma 0, Final
Carson City-Crystal 41, Johannesberg-Lewiston 14, Final
Ovid-Elsie 49, Chesaning 13, Final
Merrill 52, Morrice 12, Final
Webberville 52, Vestaburg 14, Final
Blanchard Montabella 64, Portland St. Patrick 36, Final
Maple Valley 1, Morenci 0 (Morenci forfeited due to lack of players)
Saturday’s games
Akron-Fairgrove at Ashley
Coleman at Fulton
