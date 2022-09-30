ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutsonville, IL

Hutsonville offering additional aid to clean up properties

By By Angela Downing
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago

The Village of Hutsonville has been working to help residents get their yards cleaned up. There is a littering and nuisance ordinance in place and several residents are in violation of the ordinance.
The ordinance prohibits junk, trash, old appliances and tires from being piled up in yards. Trash piles and tires are a health and safety hazard that can also attract wild animals, hold water and harbor mosquitos.
To help residents get all the items cleaned up, Republic is having a fall clean up on Monday, Oct. 10.
Village officials are also sponsoring a one time tire pick up on that day, as well as paying for the costs that are associated with the pick up.
Residents are asked to bring their tires to the vacant parking lot across from Wabash Coffee House before Oct. 10.
If you need the tires picked up from your residence, please contact a Village of Hutsonville board member to arrange pick up. This will be the only day for the tire pick up.
Fall cleanup will allow residents to get rid of other junk that may be in their yards as well as inside their homes.
Mattresses can be taken with fall cleanup but need to be wrapped in plastic.
Yards inside Village limits also need to be maintained by keeping them mowed and inoperable vehicles need to be in enclosed buildings, such as a garage.
After the Oct. 10 date, ordinance violators will begin receiving tickets.
Ordinances are in place to keep the public safe and keep the Village looking nice.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
