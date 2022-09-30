ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Free screening of 'The Addict's Wake' set for Oct. 4 at Indiana University East

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana movie exposing the ripple effects of opioid addiction will be shown Oct. 4 at Indiana University East.

The special screening of "The Addict's Wake" will be 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in Vivian Auditorium inside Whitewater Hall, according to a news release. The screening is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with light appetizers and beverages served. A question-and-answer session with producer Lisa Hall and others will follow the screening.

The movie was filmed during 2019 and 2020 in Brown County, Indiana, and includes firsthand accounts of opioid addiction's impacts on those struggling with addiction, their families and their communities. The movie's purpose is to move the barometer of stigma and shame, reverse the trends and statistics, and bring hope to each person touched by the addiction crisis, according to the release.

