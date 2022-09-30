ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

HURRICANE IAN: St. Augustine, St. Johns County officials examine damage from Ian

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jr3EM_0iGqLSiU00

St. Johns County and St. Augustine officials are starting to assess damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The assessment is not an inspection of structures, but rather an overview of the extent of damage and to identify the location of visibly damaged structures, according to a news release.

HURRICANE IAN:St. Johns County reports 'significant' flooding, more than 300 rescue calls

'We got lucky':Northeast Florida spared as Tropical Storm Ian moved offshore

Flooding was reported in downtown St. Augustine, Summer Haven, Hastings, Flagler Estates and Matanzas Inlet. The Bridge of Lions was still closed Friday morning.

St. Johns County is asking residents or business owners with storm-related damage to call the St. Johns County Building Services Structural Hotline at 904-827-6836. City of St. Augustine residents and business owners can call 904-209-4327.

Power outages

Power is starting to get restored in St. Johns County as residents start to deal with flooding in various sections.

As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, more than 9,900 customers were without power. That is about 7.5% of all customers, and includes Florida Power & Light and Jacksonville Electric Authority.

Workers from across the country are restoring power as soon as possible.

Overall, less than 1.9 million customers are without power in Florida.

Evacuation order

St. Johns County has lifted all evacuation orders, according to a news release. Residents are urged to drive with caution as isolated areas may still have standing water and some areas may be restricted by emergency services. Shelters will begin demobilizing and close at 3 p.m. Friday.

For information, call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904-824-5550.

Debris

When the cleanup process begins, the City of St. Augustine requests residents create three piles of debris — yard waste, construction materials and furniture or appliances. The city will schedule times for pickup.

Place the piles within 15 feet of the curb so the debris can be reached by crews and claw trucks.

For information, call Public Works at 904-825-1040.

Storm information

Residents can find information at the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center website at SJCEmergencyManagement.org. The St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line is 904-824-5550 or go to http://sjcfl.us/hurricane. For information from the city, go to citystaug.com.

For state information, go to floridadisaster.org.

Visit the FEMA Website at fema.gov/disaster/4673 for information on services and assistance or call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (711 or Video Relay Service, for TTY, call 800-462-7585).

Report flooding

The City of St. Augustine Public Works department is asking residents to report flooding at http://www.citystaug.com/ReportFlooding or emailing stormwater@citystaug.com.

City offices

City of St. Augustine government offices will be closed until further notice. The St. Augustine Municipal Marina is closed until further notice. For information, call 904-825-1004 or go to citystaug.com.

Northeast Florida Regional Airport

The Northeast Florida Regional Airport is closed until further notice. For information, call 904-209-0090 or go to flynf.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Action News Jax

St. Johns County water restriction lifted

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents were asked to limit their water usage momentarily. Monday the restriction was lifted and St. Augustine residents are allowed to use their water per usual. The sewer services have returned to their regular operations according to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Hastings, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Public Works Department#Yard Waste#Tropical Storm Ian#Florida Power Light
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

'Where was your industry stationed when the storm hit?' Ron DeSantis fires back at CNN reporter for questioning why Lee County waited on mandatory evacuation order for Hurricane Ian

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back on questions over the delayed evacuation order for Lee County, a part of the Sunshine State that was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ian. In a CNN clip shared by his 2022 campaign's rapid response Twitter account, a journalist asks the governor: 'Why...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy