New Hartford, NY

Nail salon in The Orchard shopping plaza closed indefinitely after car drives into it

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
A New Hartford nail salon has closed indefinitely after a car drove into it Tuesday causing extensive damage.

New Hartford police and New York Mills firefighters were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. to Spa Point Nails, located in The Orchard shopping plaza on Clinton Street, where they found a Toyota Sienna van actively driving inside the business and destroying the interior, police said in a release.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle and its driver, Wenzhu Hong, 53, of Clinton, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

Police said an investigation revealed Hong was affiliated with the salon and was in an ongoing domestic dispute. He was arraigned Wednesday in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Parts Court and held on bail.

On Facebook Wednesday, Spa Point Nails announced the store was closed indefinitely while it underwent major repairs.

Public safety:First monkeypox case confirmed in Oneida County. What you should know

Crime:Rome school custodian accused of sexually abusing a child for years

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

