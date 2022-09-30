Port Washington village website revived
Sept. 20 meeting
DISCUSSION: Fiscal Officer Darissa Lute explained that the village website has been down for a period of time but is back up and running. However, updates are badly needed. Krocker will update monthly minutes, resolutions and ordinances at a cost of $40 per month.
OTHER ACTION:
- Approved a quote of $6,900 from the Brotherhood HVAC Co. for the installation of an air purification system in the Village Hall. The cost will be covered through the American Relief Plan Act funds.
- Learned that Erin Wright of Thrasher Engineering will attend the Oct. 18 meeting to discuss the proposed sidewalk project for the village.
- Approval was given to hire two part-time patrolmen: Kyle Lawver of the Gnadenhutten Police Department and Tristan Lambert of the New Philadelphia Police Department.
- Heard a request from FOHR LLC for approval on lot splits. Tony Martin purchased the canal ground behind his property and now would like the seven lots to be split. Following a roll call vote, all approved with the exception of John Little, who was concerned about access to the property behind the canal lots.
FOR YOUR INFO
- Set Trick-or-Treat for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, tentatively.
- The next Delaware Fire Department Breakfast is tentatively set for 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 8.
- The Fire Department will be participating in Fire Prevention Week at Port Washington Elementary School on Oct. 14.
UP NEXT: Will meet October 4 at 7 p.m., in the town hall.
— Cindy Davis
