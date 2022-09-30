Port Washington village website revived

ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week weighs in at eight pounds and is a puppy that’s full of energy. Bo Bo is a black and white Chihuahua that’s around nine months old. He loves to cuddle, does well with other dogs and cats and is a fit for any family. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney spoke more about Bo Bo.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO