Saugatuck, MI

Decommissioned radar station earns state approval for National Register of Historic Places

 4 days ago
SAUGATUCK — The decommissioned Mount Baldhead radar station has been approved by the state's Historic Preservation Office for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

The state's review board unanimously voted in favor of approving the Cold War-era air defense radar station — officially known as the Saugatuck Gap Filler Annex — during a meeting in Lansing on Friday, Sept. 23.

The designation on the National Register is the first step toward eligibility for federal preservation tax credits and grant programs.

Saugatuck City Council voted in 2021 to authorize a group of local experts, city officials and members of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center to evaluate the property at the top of Mount Baldhead Park, in recognition of its declining condition. The vintage radar station is one of just two left in the country.

The workgroup and volunteers spent last year hauling equipment up Mount Baldhead to clean and organize the equipment inside the station. The team also removed graffiti from the site, repaired it and temporarily patched the roof. New fencing is being installed to better secure the site from further vandalism.

“Like the Demerest Fish Shanty and the Root Beer Barrel, the project to save the Mount Baldhead radar station is another great example of a public-private partnership to preserve our history while returning it to productive use,” said council member Scott Dean. “We are now working to get cellular antennas discretely installed inside the old radar dome, which could bring better phone service to Saugatuck and Douglas — including Oval Beach.”

The team continues to seek donations for the restoration and preservation work. Visit the "Friends of the Mt. Baldhead Radar Station" on Facebook to learn more.

"The National Register of Historic Places recognizes the most significant historical buildings and sites across the country,” said Eric Gollannek, executive director of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center. “The historic structures sitting high atop Mount Baldhead are part of a remarkable story of the Cold War and the history of technology; one more aspect of what makes Saugatuck history so fascinating."

