Winning at Home: What is your face saying?

It feels like I’m constantly finding new things that make a difference in relationships. Lately, I'm discovering just how important my eyebrows are. I’m not talking about trimming them or penciling them in; I’m talking about how my eyebrows move when I’m in the middle of a difficult situation or conversation.

Let me explain what I mean, because I have a feeling you’ll be able to relate.

When you’re in a tough spot, do you ever raise your eyebrows a bit or twist or furrow them? Just that small movement sends a message, whether we mean for it to or not. My kids call me out from time to time after I make some kind of facial expression in response to something they say or do.

It usually goes something like this: They tell me about something they’re going through or a thing they did. Then, as they’re still in the middle of telling me, they’ll stop and ask me why I’m so upset. I’ll defend myself and remind them I haven’t actually said a word. They’ll respond: “Yeah, but your eyebrows did.”

My guess is we’ve all been there. Even when we’re doing everything in our power to avoid starting an argument by verbally disagreeing with somebody or correcting them, our facial expressions are busy telling everybody our true feelings. I would remind everybody reading this to check your body language. So many times, our nonverbal communication says much more than we realize. In fact, our body language and facial expressions often communicate a lot more than our words do.

This can make things especially tricky – because our spouses, kids and grandkids need to get feedback and input from us. We have valuable insights and life experience to pass along. But the reality is that our words (even if we’re offering wise advice) can easily fall on deaf ears if our body language and facial expressions have already communicated our discomfort, frustration, annoyance or judgment.

As frustrating as that may be, it does make sense. If I feel judged by somebody or think they’re upset with me for an unfair reason, I'm a lot more likely to tune out whatever they might say to me and try to end the conversation sooner than I otherwise would.

With that in mind, let’s all work to minimize the number of times our words are likely to fall on deaf ears simply because our physical reactions communicated something negative. Of course, we won’t do this perfectly. No matter how hard I try, there will be things that my wife, kids or grandkids say to me that will leave me feeling negative emotions.

Even if I’m really careful about what my eyebrows or body language communicate, there are times that I will express that negativity in a way that will make my actual words hard for other people to hear.

No matter how much we may wish this wasn’t the case, there are times that our physical responses will shut down the possibility of further conversation — or, at least, constructive conversation. So, let’s work to give our loved ones the gift of sharing our insights and experiences with them while we do our best not to undermine our words with our expressions.

When we do that, we’ll be setting ourselves up for more meaningful conversations, which will result in winning more often at home.

— Dan Seaborn is the founder of the Zeeland-based group Winning at Home, which supports and nurtures marriages and families. Email questions or comments to hometeam@winningathome.com.