West Ottawa's Mike Hamann receives Excellence in Music Education Award

HOLLAND — A local band director was recognized with this year’s Calvin Langejans Excellence in Music Education Award by the Holland Chorale.

This year’s recipient is Mike Hamann, director of bands at West Ottawa Public Schools. Hamann has taught at WOPS for 23 years. In addition to being director of bands, he directs two jazz bands at the high school and teaches woodwinds at Macatawa Bay Middle School.

The Calvin Langejans Excellence in Music Education Award, established in 2019, is given each year to local music educators who “share their love of and enthusiasm for music with their students.”

The award is named in honor of Cal Langejans, a longtime music educator who founded the Holland Chorale. Langejans taught at West Ottawa from 1959 to 1989 and played a major role in developing the district’s music program.

Langejans presented the award to Hamann during the Chorale’s gala dinner Thursday, Sept. 22, and was “especially pleased” to present the award to a fellow WOPS teacher.

Hamann has served in a variety of roles with state band associations. His jazz bands have earned state awards and his symphony band has performed at state conferences. In April, the symphony band will perform at the Western Michigan University spring conference.