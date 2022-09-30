Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 7 Guide

Can you believe it’s already week 7 of high school football?

Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.

NFHS Network Games

Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Nearly 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining Middle Tennessee games (with links to the broadcast) are:

Antioch vs. Ensworth

Blackman vs. Oakland

Brentwood vs. Independence

Camden Central vs. Houston County

Centennial vs. Franklin

Cheatham County Central vs. White House Heritage

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Franklin Road Academy

Clarksville vs. Hendersonville

Clarksville Academy vs. Donelson Christian

Columbia Academy vs. Mt. Juliet Christian

Columbia Central vs. Page

Eagleville vs. Wayne County

East Nashville Magnet vs. Green Hill

Fairview vs. White House

Father Ryan vs. Knoxville Catholic

Gallatin vs. Rossview

Glencliff vs. Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet

Harpeth vs. Trousdale County

Hillsboro vs. Hunters Lane

Jackson County vs. Maplewood

John Overton vs. McGavock

Kenwood vs. Portland

Montgomery Bell Academy vs. Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Mt. Pleasant vs. Richland

Northeast vs. Northwest

Ravenwood vs. Summit

Smith County vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School

Spring Hill vs. Nolensville

Stewart County vs. Sycamore

The King’s Academy vs. Middle Tennessee Christian School

Westmoreland vs. Whites Creek

White County vs. Wilson Central

Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.

