Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 7 Guide
Can you believe it’s already week 7 of high school football?
Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.
NFHS Network Games
Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Nearly 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining Middle Tennessee games (with links to the broadcast) are:
Antioch vs. Ensworth
Blackman vs. Oakland
Brentwood vs. Independence
Camden Central vs. Houston County
Centennial vs. Franklin
Cheatham County Central vs. White House Heritage
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Franklin Road Academy
Clarksville vs. Hendersonville
Clarksville Academy vs. Donelson Christian
Columbia Academy vs. Mt. Juliet Christian
Columbia Central vs. Page
Eagleville vs. Wayne County
East Nashville Magnet vs. Green Hill
Fairview vs. White House
Father Ryan vs. Knoxville Catholic
Gallatin vs. Rossview
Glencliff vs. Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet
Harpeth vs. Trousdale County
Hillsboro vs. Hunters Lane
Jackson County vs. Maplewood
John Overton vs. McGavock
Kenwood vs. Portland
Montgomery Bell Academy vs. Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
Mt. Pleasant vs. Richland
Northeast vs. Northwest
Ravenwood vs. Summit
Smith County vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School
Spring Hill vs. Nolensville
Stewart County vs. Sycamore
The King’s Academy vs. Middle Tennessee Christian School
Westmoreland vs. Whites Creek
White County vs. Wilson Central
Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.
