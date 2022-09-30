Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after crash in Leander leaves two people dead
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for a crash involving a motorcycle last Friday in Leander that left two people dead. Leander Police say they responded to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A Toll Road around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and sports car.
1 dead, 1 other seriously injured following crash on Highway 71
SPICEWOOD, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash southeast of Spicewood. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 25500 W Sh 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:14 p.m. Two large trucks were involved in the crash with two drivers. One person was...
Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run crash in East Austin
Police have arrested and charged a man for a hit-and-run in East Austin last month that left a woman dead. It happened Tuesday, Sep. 27, just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The Austin Police Department says 20-year-old Jarai Brady was driving a 2008...
APD seeks help identifying South Austin robbery suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect involved in two robberies in South Austin. The Austin Police Department says on September 30th, the H-E-B located at I-35 & William Cannon and the A+ Federal Credit Union located at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed between 2:30 and 3:20 p.m.
Memorial held for 16-year Austin Police vet killed in crash near Liberty Hill
A large number of local law enforcement and first responders gathered Monday to remember Austin Senior Police Officer Tony Martin. The 16-year veteran of APD was on his motorcycle when he was killed in a traffic crash near Liberty Hill ten days ago. Senior Police Officer Anthony Dupree Martin was...
I-35 northbound lanes in Kyle remain closed due to 18-wheeler crash
KYLE, Texas — Kyle Police closed the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 in Kyle due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler near the SB 213 mile marker. The two southbound lanes have since reopened, however I-35 northbound remains closed and no time frame was given on when it will reopen.
Man accused of stabbing food truck worker in North Austin
Austin Police arrested a man last week suspected of stabbing a food truck worker. It happened Monday, September 26, just before 9 p.m. Workers at the Antojitos Chovita food truck, located at the intersection of North Lamar and Beaver Street, said they were closing for the night when the suspect was spotted around the truck, one woman was inside the vehicle.
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Round Rock on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at RM 1431 at Vista Hills Blvd. around 6pm. One man died at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital. DPS says a...
Austin police search for woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and 2 children
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and two children to get a ransom. An arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Anecia Thacker. According to the affidavit, the victims say the kidnapping had them fearing for their lives. At 9:40...
Police arrest three men after carjacking, aggravated robbery series in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested three men accused of carjacking and a series of aggravated robberies last month in the southeast Austin area. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls of a carjacking and aggravated robbery around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Drive.
I-35 SB reopens at Old Settlers Blvd. after crash
All lanes of I-35 southbound in Round Rock are open after a crash.
Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park
Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
2 lanes of I-35 NB in Kyle still closed after major crash
The crash happened near the 213 mile marker. All northbound lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene, and traffic is being diverted to take the 213 exit, the City of Kyle tweeted.
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
2 injured after car hits pole in downtown Austin
Two people were injured after a car crashed into a pole in downtown Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the crash around 3 a.m. The Austin Fire Department tweeted the crash took place on Sabine Street and East 11th Street. ATCEMS says a car hit a pole and two people...
Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified
A 29-year-old man who was killed by an officer during a SWAT situation in southeast Austin last month has been identified as Antonio Gonzales. The Austin Police Department received a 911 call at 9:19 a.m. on September 23 reporting a disturbance between a man and woman regarding child custody. The woman who called said the man, Gonzales, had a gun and was possibly holding the children hostage.
City of Austin sees increase in fatal crashes, pedestrian deaths
AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Safety Commission, families, and transportation leaders are discussing how the city can work to put a stop to a growing problem: vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Austin. Data from Vision Zero reveals there have been at least 72 fatalities in 2022 and 27 pedestrian deaths. "Austin...
One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said it responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street around 8 p.m. Around 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that an adult had been pronounced dead...
