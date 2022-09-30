ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

1 dead, 1 other seriously injured following crash on Highway 71

SPICEWOOD, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash southeast of Spicewood. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 25500 W Sh 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:14 p.m. Two large trucks were involved in the crash with two drivers. One person was...
SPICEWOOD, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged for fatal hit-and-run crash in East Austin

Police have arrested and charged a man for a hit-and-run in East Austin last month that left a woman dead. It happened Tuesday, Sep. 27, just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The Austin Police Department says 20-year-old Jarai Brady was driving a 2008...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD seeks help identifying South Austin robbery suspect

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect involved in two robberies in South Austin. The Austin Police Department says on September 30th, the H-E-B located at I-35 & William Cannon and the A+ Federal Credit Union located at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed between 2:30 and 3:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

I-35 northbound lanes in Kyle remain closed due to 18-wheeler crash

KYLE, Texas — Kyle Police closed the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 in Kyle due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler near the SB 213 mile marker. The two southbound lanes have since reopened, however I-35 northbound remains closed and no time frame was given on when it will reopen.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Man accused of stabbing food truck worker in North Austin

Austin Police arrested a man last week suspected of stabbing a food truck worker. It happened Monday, September 26, just before 9 p.m. Workers at the Antojitos Chovita food truck, located at the intersection of North Lamar and Beaver Street, said they were closing for the night when the suspect was spotted around the truck, one woman was inside the vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park

Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 injured after car hits pole in downtown Austin

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a pole in downtown Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the crash around 3 a.m. The Austin Fire Department tweeted the crash took place on Sabine Street and East 11th Street. ATCEMS says a car hit a pole and two people...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified

A 29-year-old man who was killed by an officer during a SWAT situation in southeast Austin last month has been identified as Antonio Gonzales. The Austin Police Department received a 911 call at 9:19 a.m. on September 23 reporting a disturbance between a man and woman regarding child custody. The woman who called said the man, Gonzales, had a gun and was possibly holding the children hostage.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin sees increase in fatal crashes, pedestrian deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Safety Commission, families, and transportation leaders are discussing how the city can work to put a stop to a growing problem: vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Austin. Data from Vision Zero reveals there have been at least 72 fatalities in 2022 and 27 pedestrian deaths. "Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said it responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street around 8 p.m. Around 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that an adult had been pronounced dead...
AUSTIN, TX

