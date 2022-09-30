Read full article on original website
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
Fourth Annual Classic Car Show Benefits Catholic Schools
Car enthusiasts could enjoy a classic car show on Saturday to benefit a good cause. There was all kinds of cars for people to check out at St. Jude's School on West 6th Street for the Fourth Annual Classic Car Show. All the money raised goes towards the Erie Catholic School System.
100 Black Men Chapter Launches in Erie
A new organization just launched in Erie for black men, young and old. The organization is called 100 Black Men and it's a mentorship program that's found all over the country and has been around for the past 57 years. The Erie chapter took several months to get to where...
CDC: Erie, Crawford Counties See Low Community Level of COVID-19; Warren County at Medium Level
Erie and Crawford Counties are seeing a low community level of COVID-19 while Warren County has been placed at the medium level, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. At the low level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
Domestic Violence Awareness In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a push is underway to raise awareness on the subject. The Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is sponsoring its 25th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence and 20th Annual Unity Day Celebration on Friday, October 7th.
Historical Marker Remembers Jamestown’s Winter Garden Theater
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new historical marker was unveiled in Jamestown honoring the former Winter Garden Theater on Friday. The marker, located at Jamestown’s Winter Garden Plaza commemorates the theater that stood for almost 100 years.. Opening in 1913 at a cost of $60,000, the...
Lake Erie Ballet to Put on Production of Erie's Nutcracker Reimagined
If you're thinking way ahead to your Christmas season events, don't forget to reserve your tickets for the Nutcracker. The Lake Erie Ballet will present the world premier performance of Erie's Nutcracker Reimagined. It will be performed at the newly renovated Warner Theatre. The Lake Erie Ballet company has partnered...
New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
Erie County Executive Proposes 2023 Budget with no Tax Increase
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has officially submitted his administration's 2023 budget. On Friday, Davis presented his first budget as county executive to Erie County Council members on the steps of the Erie County Courthouse. According to Davis, the 2023 budget contains no tax increase. "We just had to have...
Fall Water Main Flushing Rescheduled Due To High Water Levels
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – Fall water main flushing has been rescheduled due to high water levels. The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities was on tap to flush the mains as part of a bi-annual maintenance process on Friday night, however due to this week’s heavy rain, the “pre-flush” in Falconer is on hold for now.
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
Springfield Township Crash Claims Life of Man, Injures 17 Year Old; DUI Suspected
A man was killed, and a 17 year old suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield Township, Erie County early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on W. Lake Rd. just east of State Route 215 around 3:10 a.m. The driver - identified as Kenneth Peters Jr.,...
Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
