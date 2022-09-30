Read full article on original website
Special project highlights those making a difference in Columbus communities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second year, the Neighborhood DESIGN Center had a special art installation known as Columbus is My Neighborhood across the city. Columbus is My Neighborhood celebrates activism and commitment to our communities. “I do what I do because I love it,” Pastor Michael Young,...
IMPACT Community Action closes offices after threats of violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action said it closed its offices Tuesday after threats of violence. In a tweet, IMPACT said its offices at 711 Southwood Avenue and its satellite office at St. Stephens would be closed until Friday and when they open again, it would be by appointment only.
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
Columbus Crew late on $10 annual rent payment for Lower.com Field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wheeling and dealing to keep the Crew in Columbus and build the team a new stadium led to an annual rent of just $10 for the team. So why was the team late in paying such a paltry sum? Activists are asking that question; they think the money spent on the stadium should go to affordable housing in the city.
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
Central Ohio Kroger employees voting on whether or not to accept new contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger workers in Central Ohio will spend the next few days voting on whether to accept a new contract or potentially move closer to going on strike. Workers started voting Tuesday and the vote will continue through Thursday. Kroger's latest offer includes raises for department...
Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
Columbus Zoo Tasmanian devil, Mustard, dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday its Tasmanian devil, Mustard, was humanely euthanized on Sept. 4. The zoo and keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and unsteady on his feet. During an exam, the zoo's Animal Health team found that Mustard was severely anemic. The zoo said a blood transfusion and care in an ICU was not a safe option for Mustard and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.
Fairfield County Fair kicks off Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 172nd Fairfield County Fair is almost here!. The fair kicks off Sunday, October 9 and runs until October 15. It will be filled with livestock, music, auctions, rides, games, exhibitions and more. Starting Sunday, the fair will begin with a preview day at noon...
Columbus City Council passes resolution to support senior services issue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council passed a resolution Monday urging residents to vote for Issue 10 this November. Issue 10 is for the program known as Senior Options. It includes a host of services for seniors including Meals on Wheels, transportation, and home health aides. Councilmember Lourdes...
2 people seriously hurt in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting seriously injured two people in south Columbus late Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Sky View Townhomes in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. According to police, they found one injured person in a courtyard area. That victim...
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
1 person taken to hospital after being rescued from Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after they were rescued from the Scioto River. Crews responded to the area of 1 Miranova Place just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the report of someone in the water just south of the West Main Street Bridge.
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
Firefighters battle several Columbus fires overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters battled several fires overnight in Columbus. The first fire broke out along Kenton Street in east Columbus just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the flames spready very fast. "Unfortunately, the fire spread pretty quick," said...
1 injured in east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is recovering following a nightclub shooting in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened at Story Lounge, located along East 5th Avenue around 1 a.m. A victim walked into Riverside Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows off new body cameras at community meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office held another community meeting Monday to show off recently purchased body cameras deputies are now wearing. In February, the Franklin County Commission allocated funding for cameras for the county's 565 deputies to wear. The cameras will be ready to be...
'I just hurt for him,' Big Walnut student hit by a parade float recovering from surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a homecoming parade on Friday is recovering from another surgery. Kenny Zedekar went into surgery Monday evening at Nationwide Children's Hospital. His mom said it went well, but he still has a long road ahead. "Overwhelmed, angry,...
