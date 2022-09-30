ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Apache Trout#Trout Unlimited#Fish
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
seafoodsource.com

Alaska’s geoduck, sea cucumber fisheries on rebound

Dive fisheries in the U.S. state of Alaska appear to be recovering after COVID-related transportation delays kept live geoducks from getting to key markets in China. Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) levels, another factor that has limited the supply of giant clams to the market, have been favorable in test samples thus far in 2022.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Snatches Fisherman’s Catch Right Off The Hook In Alaska

Anybody that likes to fish has experienced “the one that got away.”. A fish that hits the lure hard and fights tough but ultimately never winds up in the net, hauled ashore, or pulled into the boat. Sometimes the line breaks, sometimes the hook slides out of its mouth, and sometimes a bald eagle swoops down, grabs the fish with its talons, and flies off into the wind to eat your fish.
SITKA, AK
The Independent

Fourteen-year-old girl denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law

A teenager in Arizona’s Tucson city was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of Arizona abolishing abortions under its new law, according to her doctor.The 14-year-old girl, a patient with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.But she was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.The girl’s doctor, Deborah Jane Power, took to Twitter in a post...
ARIZONA STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion

It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy