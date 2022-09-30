Read full article on original website
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Grizzly Bear Attacks Two Bowhunters Who Capture The Entire Terrifying Encounter On Video
Bears might be one of the coolest, most badass animals on the entire planet. And for many of the same reasons, it also makes them some of the most terrifying animals on the planet. Big, fast, strong… if you happen to find yourself in the unfortunate position of getting changed...
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear
This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Montana Woman Makes World News For All The Wrong Reasons
Here in Montana, hunting is a way of life. For generations, Montanans have fed their families with wild game, however, a Montana woman has made world news for mistaking a domesticated dog for a wolf. The husky was one of several that had been released into the woods. Many of...
Grizzly mauls hunter after he finds her cubs
A mother grizzly bear attacked a hunter in Alaska on Tuesday after he approached her three cubs, authorities said.
The Milo Hanson Buck: How Long Can the Whitetail World Record Stand?
The most celebrated record in all of hunting is, without question, the world record typical whitetail buck, held by Milo Hanson. He killed the buck in November 1993, which means that if it survives this fall, it will see a 30-year anniversary. What’s almost as remarkable as the deer itself...
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
Trail Cam Captures Wild Footage Of Grizzly Bear Chasing After Pack Of Wild Horses
Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them.
Bald Eagle Swoops Down & Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake
Nature is ruthless and equally as mesmerizing. Exhibit 1: this bald eagle coming in hot and drowning a whitetail fawn. According to MeatEater, the video was captured at Lake Noquebay in Marinette County, Wisconsin. A professor of conservation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told MeatEater contributor Pat Durkin that this...
seafoodsource.com
Alaska’s geoduck, sea cucumber fisheries on rebound
Dive fisheries in the U.S. state of Alaska appear to be recovering after COVID-related transportation delays kept live geoducks from getting to key markets in China. Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) levels, another factor that has limited the supply of giant clams to the market, have been favorable in test samples thus far in 2022.
Bald Eagle Snatches Fisherman’s Catch Right Off The Hook In Alaska
Anybody that likes to fish has experienced “the one that got away.”. A fish that hits the lure hard and fights tough but ultimately never winds up in the net, hauled ashore, or pulled into the boat. Sometimes the line breaks, sometimes the hook slides out of its mouth, and sometimes a bald eagle swoops down, grabs the fish with its talons, and flies off into the wind to eat your fish.
Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Elk Kill From Entire Pack Of Wolves
Work smarter, not harder. In the wild, it’s first come first serve, survival of the fittest, only the strong survive, and most critters will go to extreme lengths to make sure they get fed. But… even in the wild, there’s such as thing as freeloaders, and I’m not talking...
Alaskan Wolverine Caches Young Caribou To Eat Later In The Winter
Talk about an absolute killer of an animal. There is truly nothing more elusive and dangerous as the wolverine. They are the wildest, fiercest, and more ferocious of animals. Pound-for-pound the top brawler in the wild for sure, they can weigh up to 40-pounds but they will take on just about any animal that wants to try them.
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion
It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
