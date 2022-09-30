ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Robert “Bob” Stigliano, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Stigliano, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and family early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, in his home. Mr. Stigliano was born February 8, 1959, in Sharon, the second of four children to William and Caroline (Dyll) Stigliano.
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Geraldine “Gerry” Moore, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Moore, 86, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in Andover (Ohio) Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Moore was born September 27, 1936, in Sharon, a son of the late Francis V. and Eunice (Fitzgerald) Smith. She...
JAMESTOWN, PA
27 First News

Stephanie C. Mazur, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie C. Mazur, 103, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC Farrell ER after a long battle with dementia. Stephanie was born on September 1, 1919 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Paul and Anna (Yez) Organski. She moved to Montrose, Pennsylvania as...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Sally Ann (Goist) Cunningham, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann (Goist) Cunningham 85, lifelong resident of Bessemer Pennsylvania. died on October 2, 2022, at her home with her family near. She was born on March 22, 1937, in Trumbull County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leonard and Mildred (Wellendorf) Goist. Sally was...
BESSEMER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sharpsville, PA
Obituaries
City
Ridgway, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Sharon, PA
Obituaries
City
Sharon, PA
City
Sharpsville, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
27 First News

Louis J. Sakony, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis J. Sakony, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Louie was born on October 20, 1959, in Sharon, a son of Louis and Mary Lou (Pryts) Sakony, Sr. He was a 1978 graduate of Sharon...
SHARON, PA
27 First News

Sharron Potter Cwynar, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharron Potter Cwynar, 76, of W. Myer Avenue died Friday, September 30, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital. She was born in New Castle on December 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Gerald and June (Nelson) Potter. Mrs. Cwynar married Walter A. Cwynar, he...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

David W. Binder, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Binder, 66, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 30, 2022. David was born August 2, 1956, in Poland, the son of Walter and Mary Lou (Schenker) Binder. He enjoyed his car, playing golf and watching Rams football with his son. David retired in...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Jean Ann Lind, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Lind, 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, at her home. Jean, known by her family and friends as “Ann,” was born September 23, 1955 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Richard and Joan (Smith) West. Ann was raised in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania before moving to Youngstown, Ohio in 1976 and eventually settling in Poland in 1991.
POLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Cemetery#Sharpsville High School#Lpn#Sharon Regional Hospital
27 First News

Mary Lou Nogay, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Nogay, 67, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Patricia Ann Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby. Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. On...
KINSMAN, OH
27 First News

Paula Armstrong, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
27 First News

William “Bill” Benson, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Benson passed away here Friday, September 30 at his home. He was 84. Bill left this earth as always surrounded by his family. Born December 3, 1937 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William A. and...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
27 First News

Anthony Zona, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Zona, 95, of Wilmington Road died Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born on January 15, 1927 in Caserta, Italy the son of the late Luigi and Carmella (Caruso) Zona. He married Santa “Sandy”...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

William F. Olson, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Olson, Jr., aka “45 Bill,” age 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on May 11, 1955 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to William, Sr. and Lois (Schwarz) Olson and raised in Hubbard, Ohio.
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Raymond L. Villers, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Villers, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Mildred E. (Manes) Villers. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

David B. DeJacimo, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. DeJacimo, 65, of Cortland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born on May 21, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late, Edward DeJacimo and Dorothy DeJacimo. He graduated from Western Reserve High School and was later...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, 57, formerly of Youngstown, died Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at University Hospital Geneva Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic L. and Anna Marie DiLallo Parish. Jerry was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy