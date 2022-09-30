Read full article on original website
Robert “Bob” Stigliano, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Stigliano, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and family early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, in his home. Mr. Stigliano was born February 8, 1959, in Sharon, the second of four children to William and Caroline (Dyll) Stigliano.
Geraldine “Gerry” Moore, Jamestown, PA
JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Moore, 86, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in Andover (Ohio) Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Moore was born September 27, 1936, in Sharon, a son of the late Francis V. and Eunice (Fitzgerald) Smith. She...
Stephanie C. Mazur, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie C. Mazur, 103, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC Farrell ER after a long battle with dementia. Stephanie was born on September 1, 1919 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Paul and Anna (Yez) Organski. She moved to Montrose, Pennsylvania as...
Sally Ann (Goist) Cunningham, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann (Goist) Cunningham 85, lifelong resident of Bessemer Pennsylvania. died on October 2, 2022, at her home with her family near. She was born on March 22, 1937, in Trumbull County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leonard and Mildred (Wellendorf) Goist. Sally was...
Louis J. Sakony, Jr., Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis J. Sakony, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Louie was born on October 20, 1959, in Sharon, a son of Louis and Mary Lou (Pryts) Sakony, Sr. He was a 1978 graduate of Sharon...
Sharron Potter Cwynar, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharron Potter Cwynar, 76, of W. Myer Avenue died Friday, September 30, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital. She was born in New Castle on December 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Gerald and June (Nelson) Potter. Mrs. Cwynar married Walter A. Cwynar, he...
David W. Binder, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Binder, 66, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 30, 2022. David was born August 2, 1956, in Poland, the son of Walter and Mary Lou (Schenker) Binder. He enjoyed his car, playing golf and watching Rams football with his son. David retired in...
Jean Ann Lind, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Ann Lind, 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, at her home. Jean, known by her family and friends as “Ann,” was born September 23, 1955 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Richard and Joan (Smith) West. Ann was raised in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania before moving to Youngstown, Ohio in 1976 and eventually settling in Poland in 1991.
Mary Lou Nogay, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Nogay, 67, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
Patricia Ann Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby. Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. On...
Paula Armstrong, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.
William “Bill” Benson, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Benson passed away here Friday, September 30 at his home. He was 84. Bill left this earth as always surrounded by his family. Born December 3, 1937 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William A. and...
Anthony Zona, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Zona, 95, of Wilmington Road died Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born on January 15, 1927 in Caserta, Italy the son of the late Luigi and Carmella (Caruso) Zona. He married Santa “Sandy”...
William F. Olson, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Olson, Jr., aka “45 Bill,” age 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on May 11, 1955 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to William, Sr. and Lois (Schwarz) Olson and raised in Hubbard, Ohio.
Raymond L. Villers, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond L. Villers, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 23, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Mildred E. (Manes) Villers. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from...
John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
David B. DeJacimo, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. DeJacimo, 65, of Cortland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born on May 21, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late, Edward DeJacimo and Dorothy DeJacimo. He graduated from Western Reserve High School and was later...
Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” F. Parish, 57, formerly of Youngstown, died Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at University Hospital Geneva Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic L. and Anna Marie DiLallo Parish. Jerry was a...
Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
