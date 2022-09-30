Read full article on original website
Edward “Ed” C. Scott, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Scott, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown. He was born on January 26, 1947, in Salem, the son of the late Herbert and Hazel Riehl Scott. Ed was a graduate...
Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93 of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Marye was born September 13, 1929 in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland. She...
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
Kenneth “Ken” R. Bodnar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Bodnar, 63, passed away suddenly at work on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Hart County, Kentucky. Ken was born October 6, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Richard and Dolores (Kuti) Bodnar. He graduated from Boardman High School in 1978...
Marika Helen Veneris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marika Helen Veneris, 96, of Warren passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born November 19, 1924 in Egypt, the daughter of Sarandos and Evageline Petalas. She came to Warren in 1956. Marika was a member of St. Demetrios...
Patricia Jean Zandarski, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jean Zandarski, 85, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Continuing Health Care in Niles. She was born October 11, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ben and Mary (Sekark) DeCavitch. She retired as a quality control inspector...
Melba V. Zervas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melba V. Zervas, 88, of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born February 3, 1934, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Steve and Mary (Stajos) Vanis. Melba was a 1952 graduate of Sexton High School in...
Antionette D. Marotti, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Antionette (Toni) D Marotti, 89, of Girard Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Toni was born June 19, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Como) Marotti. She graduated in 1952 from East High School,...
Caroline J. Gustafson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline J. Gustafson, 86, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. Caroline was born on November 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Bolchalk) Maxim and was a lifelong area resident.
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
Robert Alan Revis, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Revis, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born June 28, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd Revis and the late Lois (Horton) Revis. Bob served in the United States Army...
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
Mary Ann Robison, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Robison, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her faithful and loving family and is now enjoying her glorified body in paradise with her savior, Christ Jesus. “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…” Matthew 25:35.
John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
Helen (McGeehen) Cake Sokoloff, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Cake Sokoloff, 96, passed away peacefully at her home and was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Mrs. Sokoloff was born June 12, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Flossie...
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle. A lifelong...
Naloni Christina Marie Simpkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naloni Christine Marie Addison Simpkins passed on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was 1. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 12, 2021 to Breonia Simpkins. Naloni was loved by everyone and had four special nick names; “Loni”, “Stuffins”, ”Bandz” and “Noni”....
Thomas R. Schosser, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Schosser, 67, of Hermitage passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mr. Schosser was born May 10, 1955 in Sharon, a son of the late Woodrow Schosser and Louise (O’Brien) Schosser. He graduated from Sharon High School, and...
