Portsmouth man wanted, accused of breaking into car, stealing property worth over $4K
Police are seeking a man they say broke into a vehicle and stole property worth more than $4,000.
Man found dead at Ocean View bus stop, investigation underway
Police are now investigating after a man was pronounced dead in Ocean View in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.
Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg
A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Williamsburg in September.
Man shot in the back on Ashlawn Drive in Norfolk
Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured a man late Tuesday evening in Norfolk.
Employee accused of robbery, attempted maiming at Hampton business
22-year-old Khristian Malone, of Newport News, is wanted in connection to the incident and is considered armed and dangerous.
Police search for suspects after teenager shot in Hampton
Hampton Police is looking to identify any suspects involved in a shooting that left a teenager injured.
Suffolk Police arrest a man believed to be involved in a commercial burglary
After completing an inventory of the items removed from the store and other damaged goods-the total amount was valued at approximately $3,950.
17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
Chesterfield Police asking for help finding missing Petersburg man
According to police, 60-year-old Kenneth Irving of the 1800 block of Berkeley Avenue in Petersburg was last seen at his work on the 7500 block of Whitepine Road on Sept. 8. He was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 15.
Police ID Richmond man killed in Southside shooting
Rakeese Greene, 21, of Richmond, was hospitalized following the September 11 shooting and died on September 30.
Man arrested in VB after being connected to recent homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested a man for first-degree murder connected to a recent homicide investigation.
Man arrested after body found on Chesterfield road
Anyone with any information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk.
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Newport News. Dispatchers said they were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a local hospital around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday. Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. She was transported to...
NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
Police: Man shot during fight at gas station in Chesapeake
At 3:37pm Chesapeake Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 2100 block of Gilmerton Rd.
Dump truck overturns, spills dirt, onto Whaleyville Blvd
The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.
Man seriously injured after shooting at Chesapeake Citgo gas station
Around 3:40 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to a Citgo gas station in the 2100 block of Gilmerton Road for a report of a shooting involving two people.
Man shot in Chesapeake during argument
The suspect was apprehended at the scene. Criminal charges are pending.
Henrico movie theater employee assaulted by group of teens ransacking concession counter
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee in Henrico. It happened at the Regal West Tower cinema on West Broad St. around 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Henrico Police say a group of teens; both boys and girls, were...
