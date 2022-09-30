ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 1

Williamsburg, VA
Williamsburg, VA
WAVY News 10

17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Newport News. Dispatchers said they were notified of a stabbing victim arriving at a local hospital around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday. Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. She was transported to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

