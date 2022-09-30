Read full article on original website
Montgomery County board backs pipeline legal counsel
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are enlisting outside legal assistance in dealing with carbon pipeline-related legal matters. By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution to enlist the Ahlers and Cooney law firm to guide the county "through the Summit Carbon pipeline journey." Montgomery County is one of several in western Iowa included in the path of Summit's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Attorney Tim Whipple says Ahlers and Cooney specializes in assisting municipalities tackle various legal situations--including those dealing with pipeline matters. Currently, Shelby, Bremer and Palo Alto counties have signed engagement letters with the firm.
Fremont-Mills board faces redistricting
(Tabor) -- New census figures are impacting the Fremont-Mills School Board's boundaries. Superintendent David Gute presented a redistricting map to the Fremont-Mills School Board at a recent meeting. Gute tells KMA News the 2020 Census forced the district to change the boundaries in each of the five directors' districts. "With...
Page County board, concerned residents continue discussions over O Avenue resurfacing concerns
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials and at least one concerned resident are continuing to discuss "end of project" details on a recent road resurfacing project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the county board of supervisors discussed the recent 11-mile, $3.3 million resurfacing project on O Avenue, or M63, with Page County Engineer J.D. King and county resident Tom Wagoner. Wagoner previously raised red flags regarding three main concerns, one of which started at the very beginning of the project with the cold-in-place recycling process done by a subcontractor back in May, and he critiqued a "lack of urgency" from the county.
Meet the Candidates: Rusty Black
(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
Rotarians hear Shen economic development update
(Shenandoah) -- It was show-and-tell time for Shenandoah at a noontime gathering of Rotarians Tuesday. Rotary International members from districts in two states joined Shenandoah's organization in hearing an update on the community's economic development efforts. It was all part of an "Imagine Rotary" tour visiting five communities in Iowa and Nebraska. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen updated attendees on renovation and construction activities in the downtown area, including work on converting the former Howards Clothing Store location into Midwest Mental Health's new offices.
2 Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the five Cass County residents arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance have entered guilty pleas. According to documents from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Kelsi Marie Thurman of Lewis and Mason Blaine Loudermilk of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
Gregg visits Manildra Milling plant in Hamburg
(Hamburg) -- Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg made a sweep through KMAland yesterday afternoon. As part of his and Governor Kim Reynolds' annual 99-county tour, Gregg paid a visit to the Manildra Milling Corporation location in Hamburg before sending off a group of veterans on an honor flight in Council Bluffs. During the visit to Hamburg, Gregg tells KMA News he received an overview of the operation, which highlights "value-added" agriculture with further processing wheat and flour into other food ingredients. For example, he says one product could eliminate the need for a heat source when making pudding.
Washington man sentenced for federal drug crimes in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) – A Washington man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on drug charges following his arrest in Pottawattamie County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 22-year-old Brian James Bell of Mount Vernon, Washington was sentenced Friday to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge stems from a traffic accident in June 2021 on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County.
Worth County, East Atchison move up in latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll
(KMAland) -- Worth County moved back into the top five of the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Tigers jumped from No. 6 to No. 5 while North Andrew held down their top spot at No. 1 and Platte Valley stayed put at No. 4. East Atchison moved up one to No. 6.
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Fred Francis Welch IV, 53, at around 6:15 on a valid warrant for failure to appear, OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Welch IV was taken to Montgomery County Jail and...
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
Gerald Stady, 85, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Glenwood Cemetery.
Shen suspect busted for burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges in connection with a weekend burglary investigation. Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested Friday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary--a class D felony. Elliott was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of Crescent Street at around 1:15 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Police say the resident came home to find the house's door open and someone inside. Authorities say the suspect fled after being told to leave. After gathering the suspect's description and obtaining video evidence, Elliott was apprehended in the 500 block of West Clarinda Avenue.
KMA MORNING SHOW - John Bruce, Red Oak Fire Chief
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials are gearing up for an open house and drive-thru style breakfast this weekend.
Shen suspect booked on drug, alcohol charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a bevy of charges following an early morning arrest. Shenandoah Police say 40-year-old Paul William Zerbe was arrested for consumption or intoxication in public places, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. At around 2:30 Monday morning, officers allegedly witnessed a man walking on the wrong side of the highway that appeared to be stumbling.
State, KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central set for district showdown with Glenwood
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
Stanton-Essex bounces back with win, readies for pivotal bout with Bedford
(Stanton) -- After a major bounce-back victory, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (4-2) are preparing for a crucial district matchup with Bedford (3-3). Last week, Stanton-Essex took down Murray (3-4) in a 54-42 shootout. “It was a really exciting game for us,” Stanton-Essex head coach Jeff Grebin said. “We got off to...
