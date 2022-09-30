(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the five Cass County residents arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance have entered guilty pleas. According to documents from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Kelsi Marie Thurman of Lewis and Mason Blaine Loudermilk of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO