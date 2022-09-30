Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 on Oct. 13. It could be the biggest COLA adjustment in years to account for surging inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Child tax credit 2022: How much is it and when will I get it?
TENS of thousands of families have started to reap the rewards of new child tax credit payments. This credit formed part of Connecticut's 2022-2023 budget bill, which was signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont in May. Those eligible for the credit started to see a rebate of $250 per...
4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October
These could all have a really big impact.
Motley Fool
Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023
Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Planning to Take Social Security at 62? 3 Reasons to Wait Until 70
The guaranteed income from Social Security represents a key piece of many Americans' retirement plans. Maximizing that guaranteed income by waiting until age 70 to claim benefits is a compelling option. If you are still working, there isn't much reason to claim Social Security early. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times
The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
msn.com
Biden vows to save Social Security and Medicare in face of shortfalls, but offers few details
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday put the spotlight on Medicare and Social Security, hot button issues that could pack a political punch six weeks before the midterm elections. His remarks at the White House were delivered days after the popular programs got little attention in House Republicans’...
Donald Trump Paid Fewer Taxes Than Americans Making $20,000 a Year
Former President Donald Trump, who is worth billions of dollars, paid fewer taxes than Americans earning under $20,000 per year. Credit: Antenna (Getty Images) According to data from The New York Times, Trump paid a grand total of $750 in personal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The average household making approximately $20,000 per year paid $819 in income taxes, per the outlet.
3 Big Changes Washington Wants to Make for Retirees on Social Security
Several politicians have proposed huge revisions to the Social Security program.
msn.com
The Pandemic Changed Paid Sick Leave Policies, But Not For Everyone
Starting next week, Starbucks workers will no longer have access to expanded paid sick leave that the company rolled out for COVID-19 illness, isolation, and vaccination. Going forward, employees will have to use whatever accrued sick time and vacation time they have to cover missed days should they fall sick with the virus—unless the state or city in which they work requires COVID-19 pay.
Cutting benefits to fund reduced tax ‘not right thing to do’ says Scottish Tory
A Scottish Conservative MP has said a possible plan to cut benefits to fund tax reductions for the richest is “not a good idea” but that he would not be drawn into “hypotheticals”. Andrew Bowie, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland from Birmingham where the Conservative Party...
Low-paid workers are unionizing. Corporations are spending a ton to stop them.
Thousands of workers across the country have been busy gathering signatures from their co-workers in the past year. Candy makers at a Hershey’s factory in Virginia. Cooks at a Chipotle restaurant in Michigan. Six employees at a Dollar General store in Connecticut. Their goal: form a labor union to...
Washington Examiner
'Trickle down' economics — the oldest myth from the oldest president
“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics,” says President Joe Biden. “It has never worked.”. Of course it has never worked. It has never worked because it has never been tried or even proposed. Trickle-down economics is a myth — a left-wing parody of what conservative politicians are supposed to believe.
Are California's public pension funds headed for another crisis?
Recession fears raise risks for California's public pension funds.
Tax cuts funded on backs of poor ‘morally indefensible’, say campaigners
Poverty campaigners have said it would be “morally indefensible” for ministers to fund tax cuts for the richest on the backs of the poor, amid speculation that ministers may reduce welfare benefits in the wake of last week’s ill-received fiscal statement. Friday’s mini-budget announced billions of tax...
Motley Fool
Biden's Plan to Save Social Security Could Be a Huge Blow to Taxpayers
Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that could result in benefit cuts. President Biden has a solution to address the problem at hand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Understanding Taxes for Expats
• An expat is someone who moves from their native country and settles abroad. • American expats must file a federal tax return and possibly pay U.S. taxes if they earn above a minimum income threshold and are typically eligible for an automatic 2-month extension to file, but not to pay any owed taxes.
