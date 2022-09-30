ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Motley Fool

Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023

Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security is calculated based on a specific measure of inflation. It's no secret the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
The Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
TaxBuzz

Donald Trump Paid Fewer Taxes Than Americans Making $20,000 a Year

Former President Donald Trump, who is worth billions of dollars, paid fewer taxes than Americans earning under $20,000 per year. Credit: Antenna (Getty Images) According to data from The New York Times, Trump paid a grand total of $750 in personal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The average household making approximately $20,000 per year paid $819 in income taxes, per the outlet.
msn.com

The Pandemic Changed Paid Sick Leave Policies, But Not For Everyone

Starting next week, Starbucks workers will no longer have access to expanded paid sick leave that the company rolled out for COVID-19 illness, isolation, and vaccination. Going forward, employees will have to use whatever accrued sick time and vacation time they have to cover missed days should they fall sick with the virus—unless the state or city in which they work requires COVID-19 pay.
Washington Examiner

'Trickle down' economics — the oldest myth from the oldest president

“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics,” says President Joe Biden. “It has never worked.”. Of course it has never worked. It has never worked because it has never been tried or even proposed. Trickle-down economics is a myth — a left-wing parody of what conservative politicians are supposed to believe.
Motley Fool

Biden's Plan to Save Social Security Could Be a Huge Blow to Taxpayers

Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that could result in benefit cuts. President Biden has a solution to address the problem at hand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Understanding Taxes for Expats

• An expat is someone who moves from their native country and settles abroad. • American expats must file a federal tax return and possibly pay U.S. taxes if they earn above a minimum income threshold and are typically eligible for an automatic 2-month extension to file, but not to pay any owed taxes.
