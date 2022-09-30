TONIGHT: Dreary, grey, and rainy would best describe the start of the day for the Ohio Valley residents. We did not see much let up from the rain during the morning hours, although conditions certainly improved once we went from AM to PM. Over the last 48 hours, the Wheeling Ohio County Airport recorded roughly 1.2 inches of rain. No record event, but still plenty of precip for the streams and creeks to start to rise. It was also too damp to really get anything done in the way of grass cutting. Although these conditions would have helped in pulling weeds… (Not the most fun of activities.) This afternoon the clouds started to roll out with areas of dry weather moving in. There were even a few glimpses of blue skies and sunshine. Daytime highs were back in the mid-60s with winds calming down. Tonight, we will continue to see the clearing skies trend, along with calm winds. Pockets of river valley fog is possible. Overnight lows will be chilly for the next couple of days, bottoming out in the lower 40s. The furnaces may need to be kicked on this upcoming week of October.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO