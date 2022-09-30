Read full article on original website
WTRF
Schedule to get tougher for WVU following bye week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) enters the bye week still searching for its first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers suffered its most-lopsided loss of the season Saturday night in Austin, falling to Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) by a final score of 38-20. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that evened up West Virginia’s overall record and saw both the offense and defense operate at a high level.
WTRF
Mountaineers looking for improvements entering bye week
“We’ve got kind of a half a bye week, not a real bye week, but kind of a half a bye week,” Neal Brown said. “We need some time to regroup. We got to get better, we know that.”. The Mountaineers have a sub-.500 record, and are...
WTRF
GBN Podcast: Reaction to WVU’s loss at Texas
The ball would simply not bounce West Virginia’s way at key times Saturday night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia’s two-game winning streak came to an end, as the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, found itself down by three scores at halftime, and could not climb its way out of that deficit. On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the action, share our takeaways from the loss, and give an injury update on one injured Mountaineer player. Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
WTRF
West Virginia defeats Memphis to open 2022-23 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2022-23 season with a 4712-4645 win over No. 14 Memphis on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore by a score of 2337-2291,...
WTRF
FINAL: Texas 38, West Virginia 20
West Virginia football is on the road for its first Big 12 test of the season away from Milan Puskar Stadium when they kick off against the Texas Longhorns. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+. WVU opened the week as a...
WTRF
Ceili McCabe sets course record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team set the women’s 5k course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, with a first-place finish and personal-best 5k time of 16:23.9 at the 2022 Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is hosted by the University of Louisville.
WTRF
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
WTRF
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
WTRF
WVU faces Texas for first Big 12 road test
After winless start, Mountaineers have a shot to go above even against the Longhorns. West Virginia football makes its first Big 12 road trip of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas at the Longhorns’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
WTRF
West Virginia returns home for South Carolina match
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns home to take on Sun Belt Conference foe South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. Of note, the match was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. but was moved...
WTRF
Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.
WTRF
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WTRF
Keys to the Game: WVU must win both run games
Now that the Mountaineers are back to even, how do they stay above that mark? The obvious answer is to win this week at Texas. And that’s something the Mountaineers have done during their time in the Big 12, WVU is 4-2 all-time at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
WTRF
WVU to Compete in Live in Lou Cross Country Classic
The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer...
WTRF
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Germantown All-American Basketball Player Madison Booker Picks Texas, Former Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer￼
Coach Vic Schaefer brought in high school All-American players like Victoria Vivians to bring Mississippi State women’s basketball program to new heights, being the national runners-up two consecutive seasons during his successful eight years in Starkville. Schaefer, now at the University of Texas, got a commitment from another high...
WTRF
Brown: CJ Donaldson “Alert, stable” following injury versus Texas
True freshman running back able to travel home with WVU after being carted off the field, according to the program. West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night in West Virginia’s 18-point loss at Texas. Donaldson,...
“I just felt I was standing on what was right.” Hardaway reacts to NCAA ruling
MEMPHIS – Big day for Tiger basketball Friday. Okay, big day for Tiger basketball fans as Penny Hardaway gave us our first look at his new look Tigers. A team made up mostly of prized transfers, players that took a chance on joining the U of M. That bet has paid off. Just a couple […]
WTRF
Linsly Claims OVAC 1A/3A Girls Soccer Championship
BLEMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Linsly Cadets went head-to-head against the Wheeling Central Knights. The OVAC championship was held at Red Devils Stadium. The Cadets would pull ahead early on, scoring two goals before the thirty-second minute. Linsly shut out the Knights 2-0 and was named OVAC 1A/3A champs.
actionnews5.com
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place. Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the...
