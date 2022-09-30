“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO