Sports

HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
THEATER & DANCE
Ingram Atkinson

Groom surprises bride with 'never before seen' dance moves leaving the internet in awe

Imagine the groom of the wedding hitting the dance floor with an amazingly choreographed dance routine shocking the bride and everyone else at the wedding. Holding a wedding can be one of the most fantastic life changing events for a couple and this particular groom decided to do it in style. According to the NY Times, 2022 is projected to be have 2.5 million weddings; the most since 1984.
Person
Nicole Hause
POPSUGAR

Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"

New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
CELEBRITIES
#Linus Outdoor#Skateboards#Diamonds
E! News

Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time

Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask. For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘The Office’s Jenna Fischer Recalls The “Creepy Jelly Baby” That Occasionally Played Cece

You never forget your first Christening for a fake baby. On the October 5 episode of Office Ladies, Stitcher’s The Office rewatch podcast, hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey chatted all about the Season 7 episode, “Christening.” In it, the Dunder Mifflin crew celebrates Jim and Pam’s baby, Cece, who was sometimes played by real-life twins Bailey and Sienna Strull, and other times played by a “creepy jelly baby.”
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

KidKraft® Partners With American Girl® to Debut New Luxe Dollhouse and Custom Closet for the Beloved Brand’s Signature 18-Inch Dolls

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- KidKraft®, a premium wood toy and furniture brand crafted to inspire imaginative and active indoor and outdoor play, announces an exciting new product collaboration with American Girl®, the popular lifestyle brand for girls. Available now and just in time for the holidays, the first officially licensed American Girl dollhouse and add-on magic closet is built of premium wood materials and sized just right for fans of American Girl’s popular 18-inch dolls. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006163/en/ KidKraft® partners with American Girl® to debut new luxe dollhouse for the beloved brand’s signature 18-inch dolls (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
epicstream.com

Chainsaw Man Volume 12 Highlights Yoru the War Devil in New Promo Video

Following the latest volume’s reveal a few weeks ago, Chainsaw Man Volume 12 just got a new promo video that highlights Yoru, the War Devil, along with Asa Mitaka. The new promo video (PV) for the latest volume was released on the official Jump Comics YouTube channel and shared on the Chainsaw Man Twitter account.
COMICS

