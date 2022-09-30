ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandergrift, PA

'Dont Wait on 28!' Facebook page sees big uptick in followers

By Mary Ann Thomas
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Whether it’s to discuss what caused traffic backups or to lambaste pokey drivers insist on using the passing lane, the “Dont Wait on 28!” Facebook page has amassed more than 26,000 followers since its inception eight years ago.

“The crazy part is when the page was first created, they didn’t think it would be anything as big as it is now,” said Travis Preisner, 30, of Vandergrift. When he joined five years ago as one of three administrators and two moderators of the page, there were only 1,000 followers.

There are big upticks in the popularity of the page for memes/ traffic accidents and backups, snow and construction news from PennDOT, Preisner said. As a Frazer firefighter, he covers accidents on Route 28.

The construction complaints can be scathing.

This week, Jim “Swik” Sowinski of Springdale posted: “So they open the northbound ramp from highland park bridge just to close 1 lane 50 yards up. And now you have what 3 on-ramps trying to merge into 1 Lane?”

Earlier this month, Tylan Retzer of Ford City posted: “I’m going to be late to my colonoscopy thanks 28.”

His post drew 58 comments, including “what a pain in the …”

Motorists need to anticipate and take some precautions for Route 28 traffic, according to a post by Denise Crooks Hilderbrand of the North Hills.

“Make sure you go potty before leaving the house no matter which way you’re going, north or south. I feel bad for any of you who do this commute daily. I did it once a few weeks back and took me over an hour to get from ridc to millvale. With a 6 yr old screaming she had to pee. And wanted to use the porta John on the other side of the highway. Not so fun times. Best of luck to you all.”

Preisner’s favorite time running the page is winter, when, with snow-covered roads and more accidents, more people tune into the page.

Preisner said he is very proud of his group’s role in posting timely reports on accidents and disabled vehicles that slow traffic.

Beware: Useful news is sometimes delivered with swearing, the kind of language used universally by frustrated drivers, such as “outbound is currently (expletive) between Millvale and Etna.”

A perennial complaint among motorists involves other drivers not paying attention, especially for the “zipper” lane merges. One motorist said if he sees another motorist playing on their phone, “there’s not a chance in hell I’m letting you get in front of me.”

The posts on what seems like never-ending road construction are a popular theme, Preisner said. Some memes make fun of the construction guys, “but they do their jobs well. We have rules and try to keep the page respectful and to have fun.”

Not all page members complain about the construction.

This month, Jonathan Simon of Brackenridge received a barrage of 131 comments, and a fair number of “likes,” when he posted: “It’s simply amazing y’all were given ample time to prepare for upcoming road work and yinz still complain about it.”

