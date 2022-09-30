ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall County to name new elementary school after former first lady of Georgia Sandra Deal

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County board of education voted unanimously Thursday night to name its newest elementary school after late former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal.

Deal died last month at age 80 from breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer.

She was a 15-year veteran of teaching language arts in Hall County and committed to touring Georgia’s classrooms and reading to students after her husband Nathan Deal was elected as governor in 2011.

“Naming this school after a Hall County woman who devoted her life to the next generation represents everything that is good, noble, and true — in public education and in humanity,” said Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield.

Deal was a teacher in the Hall County School District for many years, serving at Tadmore Elementary, North Hall High School and North Hall Middle School.

“Our family appreciates the honor the Hall County Board of Education has bestowed on Sandra by naming this new elementary school after her. She was an educator at heart! This will be a fitting memorial to her life as a teacher and as the first lady of Georgia who was committed to literacy and learning,” Nathan Deal said about the honor.

The new elementary school, which is currently under construction and slated to open its doors to students and staff in the fall of 2024, will replace both White Sulphur and Riverbend elementary schools. Those schools will be phased out of elementary service.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

