Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
17 found guilty, 1 sentenced in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON -- Judge John Thatcher found 17 defendants guilty and sentenced one person after arraignments and hearings were conducted this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The Mount Vernon Law Director's Office brought forward these cases.
Knox Pages
Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead
Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Comments / 0