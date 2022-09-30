ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead

Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
CENTERBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy