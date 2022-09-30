ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Cape Gazette

Milton council approves 2023 budget

After tabling the matter to make changes, Milton Town Council unanimously approved the town’s $4.8 million fiscal year 2023 budget Sept. 12, with the most significant change being a decrease of a property tax increase from 18% to 17%. The decrease will not have a huge impact on the...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

City of Milford greenlights project for upgrades to downtown park

MILFORD, Del. – Memorial Park in downtown Milford will soon get a big makeover as the city has green lit a project for upgrades. The moves comes after the city council’s approval and public input. Upgrades will include a new children’s playground and the addition of 6 pickle...
MILFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Candy store, employee housing coming to 81st Street in Ocean City

The former Hatland store on 81st Street is taking on a much sweeter use following the approval of new project plans last week. On Sept. 20, the Ocean City Planning Comission approved a site plan for a two-story, mixed use building, complete with a Sugar Kingdom candy shop and employee housing, at 8103 Coastal Highway.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport

Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE IMPROVEMENT- MOBILE HOME- LEWES

This Mobile Home located in Sussex East has recently been reduced to $115,000.00. All about location, location, location.. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! There is also a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants along Rt.1. You can reference this property on our WEBSITE.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns

A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location

KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Sports foundation asks county for $1.5 million loan

Joe Schell, president of the Sussex Sports Center Foundation, asked Sussex County Council for a $1.5 million loan to support the capital campaign for the new Sandhill Fieldhouse during its Sept. 27 meeting. Plans are moving forward for the $7.5 million project, which includes a 42,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
NJ.com

Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial

In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware resume expert earns national certification

Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
DELAWARE STATE
13newsnow.com

Chincoteague declares state of emergency

NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Delaware LIVE News

DSU double: New ag building, $1 million in scholarships

It was a two-fer day of celebration Thursday at Delaware State University, as officials broke ground for a new $10 million agriculture building and unveiled a $1 million grant that will pay full tuition for 21 STEM students. “We want to produce agriculture professionals and agriculture scientists, and we believe the addition of this building will provide a greater environment ... Read More
DOVER, DE
shoredailynews.com

Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation

Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Delaware LIVE News

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
Cape Gazette

Delaware Goes Purple to fight opioid addiction

With the goals to end the stigma of addiction and to share that recovery is possible, the Sussex County Health Coalition team announced this year’s Delaware Goes Purple campaign is underway, covering all aspects of the opioid crisis. Addiction still claims the life of one Delawarean every 22 hours....
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church

The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
LEWES, DE

