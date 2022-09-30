Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton council approves 2023 budget
After tabling the matter to make changes, Milton Town Council unanimously approved the town’s $4.8 million fiscal year 2023 budget Sept. 12, with the most significant change being a decrease of a property tax increase from 18% to 17%. The decrease will not have a huge impact on the...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
WMDT.com
City of Milford greenlights project for upgrades to downtown park
MILFORD, Del. – Memorial Park in downtown Milford will soon get a big makeover as the city has green lit a project for upgrades. The moves comes after the city council’s approval and public input. Upgrades will include a new children’s playground and the addition of 6 pickle...
Ocean City Today
Candy store, employee housing coming to 81st Street in Ocean City
The former Hatland store on 81st Street is taking on a much sweeter use following the approval of new project plans last week. On Sept. 20, the Ocean City Planning Comission approved a site plan for a two-story, mixed use building, complete with a Sugar Kingdom candy shop and employee housing, at 8103 Coastal Highway.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
Cape Gazette
PRICE IMPROVEMENT- MOBILE HOME- LEWES
This Mobile Home located in Sussex East has recently been reduced to $115,000.00. All about location, location, location.. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! There is also a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants along Rt.1. You can reference this property on our WEBSITE.
Cape Gazette
Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns
A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
Cape Gazette
Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - only minutes to downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
WBOC
Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
Cape Gazette
Sports foundation asks county for $1.5 million loan
Joe Schell, president of the Sussex Sports Center Foundation, asked Sussex County Council for a $1.5 million loan to support the capital campaign for the new Sandhill Fieldhouse during its Sept. 27 meeting. Plans are moving forward for the $7.5 million project, which includes a 42,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with...
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
Cape Gazette
Delaware resume expert earns national certification
Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague declares state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
DSU double: New ag building, $1 million in scholarships
It was a two-fer day of celebration Thursday at Delaware State University, as officials broke ground for a new $10 million agriculture building and unveiled a $1 million grant that will pay full tuition for 21 STEM students. “We want to produce agriculture professionals and agriculture scientists, and we believe the addition of this building will provide a greater environment ... Read More
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware Goes Purple to fight opioid addiction
With the goals to end the stigma of addiction and to share that recovery is possible, the Sussex County Health Coalition team announced this year’s Delaware Goes Purple campaign is underway, covering all aspects of the opioid crisis. Addiction still claims the life of one Delawarean every 22 hours....
Controversial fish farm could be coming to a pristine Chesapeake Bay tributary
FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Marshyhope Creek, near the town of Federalsburg on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is one of the most pristine remaining tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. It's also home to a fish right out of the dinosaur ages -- the Atlantic sturgeon. A fish that happens to be endangered.
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
