Along the Arkansas edge of the Mississippi River is a region teeming with history and opportunity. When Ted Herget answers my phone call it’s after 8 p.m. in the French Alps. Surprisingly, he doesn’t ask me to call back when he’s returned to the States; I say one word about Jonesboro and he jumps right in. He wants to talk about the past, present, and future of the Delta—its agriculture, music, history—and, of course, its connection to the outdoors. This all-or-nothing passion is in part what’s led his outdoor lifestyle brand, Gearhead Outfitters, to such great success over the past 25 years.

4 DAYS AGO