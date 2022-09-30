Read full article on original website
Northeast Arkansas library adds unique section
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Library added a “seed library” to its collection. When at the library, patrons can grab several kinds of seeds to plant in their gardens. The seeds are free with options such as okras, corn, lettuce, basil, and more. “Many thanks to...
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
A-State’s Kayla Thomas named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s soccer defender Kayla Thomas has been tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Thomas played all 90 minutes at center back helping A-State to its first shutout of a league opponent this season in...
Arkansas Police Chase Down Two Peacocks in Parking Lot
An Arkansas police department revealed they had an interesting mid-week incident when they had to chase down two peacocks in a parking lot. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (September 28th), the Jonesboro Police Department shared that they had an “eggs-sighting” morning when Officers Kaja and Crawford were flagged down while driving. The duo was approached by employees at Skin Fix Med Spa. The employees reported there were some peacocks that were mad in their parking lot.
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for James Madison
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will be tested this week against a team on the doorstep of the Top 25. James Madison is a Sun Belt newcomer, 4-0 this season, and receiving votes in the AP & Coaches Polls. “Very, very complete football team in all three phases,...
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, to a fire at Kurious Kustoms. No one was injured in the fire.
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Game times announced for three A-State football games
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference road game against Southern Miss on Saturday, Oct. 15, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office announced Monday. Additionally, the Arkansas State Athletics department announced that the final two home games against...
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
Construction begins on new sports complex
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rivercrest School District has begun construction on a new sports complex which they hope will host more state tournaments. The 5-million-dollar sports complex will be right next to the high school. Michael Cox, Rivercrest School District Superintendent hopes with all the upgrades they will be able to attract state tournaments in the future.
Oct. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Not many changes with our forecast over the next couple of days. Cool mornings will be followed by comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sun expected, too!. No rain in the forecast until a few showers...
Two Chick-fil-A employees fired after video appears to show one spitting in batter
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Chick-fil-A said two employees have been fired after a disturbing video out of the West Memphis store went viral. The video showed what appears to be a Chick-fil-A employee reportedly spitting in the chicken batter, while another employee watched. The operator of the store responded on...
Discover Jonesboro & The Delta
Along the Arkansas edge of the Mississippi River is a region teeming with history and opportunity. When Ted Herget answers my phone call it’s after 8 p.m. in the French Alps. Surprisingly, he doesn’t ask me to call back when he’s returned to the States; I say one word about Jonesboro and he jumps right in. He wants to talk about the past, present, and future of the Delta—its agriculture, music, history—and, of course, its connection to the outdoors. This all-or-nothing passion is in part what’s led his outdoor lifestyle brand, Gearhead Outfitters, to such great success over the past 25 years.
Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
One person hurt in shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on Magnolia Drive, where multiple shots were heard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a...
Nearly 215,000 pounds of rice donated to food bank
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fun fact: More than half of the nation’s rice crop is grown in the state of Arkansas. To commemorate National Rice Month, the industry donated 214,900 pounds of the grain Thursday, Sept. 29, to the Arkansas Foodbank. According to our content partner, Talk Business &...
Fun with Otto the Otter at area library
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Library had a special visitor on Tuesday for storytime. Colbie Jones with Keeping Arkansas Beautiful stopped by on Oct. 4 and taught kids about the importance of litter prevention and recycling. Jones read “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery” by...
BRTC to host flu, COVID vaccine clinic
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic, which is open to the public, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Highway 304 East, in Pocahontas. Registration...
Boil order issued for Pocahontas neighborhoods
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents of Pocahontas have been told to boil their water before consumption. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water order following a water main break. The order affects those living from Concord Trail to Sweet Gum, including Mulberry Trail and Woodland Hills Circle.
Off to the races for annual Terrapin Derby
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday Lepanto held its 92nd annual Terrapin Derby. For those who aren’t familiar . . . it’s a turtle race!. The race has been growing each year, bringing in more than the previous year. Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore spoke with one firefighter that said he has spoken with people from as far away as Ireland regarding the event.
