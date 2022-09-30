Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
UVU: UN-backed conference coming to Orem
Pressing global issues such as clean water, gender equality, poverty and access to education will draw people from around the world to a United Nations-sponsored conference at Utah Valley University on Oct. 5-7. The “Why it Matters” conference will feature leading academic experts speaking on the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city
It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
Addict II Athlete hosts open house for Orem facility; health department leads Naloxone training
On Thursday, Addict II Athlete celebrated the opening of its new facility in Orem. According to Blu Robinson, organization founder and mental health counselor, Addict II Athlete started out under the premise that those struggling with active addiction needed more free programs than just Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous. “I was...
Utah County businesses head to Salt Lake City for Silicon Slopes Summit
Utah County companies flooded the sixth annual Silicon Slopes Summit on Thursday and Friday, bringing new energy to Utah’s big city. The Silicon Slopes Summit is one of Utah’s biggest conventions and brings together tech companies and businesses from all over the U.S. for two days of panels and networking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Libertarian, Independent American hopefuls vying for Senate
Mike Lee and Evan McMullin aren’t the only choices in the U.S. Senate race, though they are mustering the most media attention and will undoubtedly pull the most votes. Jimmy Hansen, a Libertarian from Monument Valley in San Juan County, is vying for the spot now held by Lee, a Republican, as is Tommy Williams of Orem, running under the Independent American Party banner. McMullin is running as an independent but received the Utah Democratic Party endorsement.
Local leaders focus on post-COVID working environment at Chamber of Commerce summit
In a room of business leaders and politicians, there was general agreement. As part of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Summit held at Sundance Mountain Resort on Monday, members of the business environment panel — Randy Woodbury, president of the Woodbury Corp.; Cameron Gunter, CEO of PEG Companies; Brigitte Madrian, dean of the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business; and Tyler Hartmann, vice president of Clarke Capital — addressed a host of topics including Utah’s reputation for inclusivity, dwindling unemployment rates and the hybrid post-COVID-19 workforce.
BYU students create tiniest Book of Mormon in advance of conference
Just ahead of this weekend’s semi-annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a group of innovative Brigham Young University students have done something never before attempted. Students from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department etched the entire text of The Book of Mormon onto...
Letter: Say no to the SLC gondola
UDOT and the Utah Legislature are proposing to spend half a billion dollars (before cost overruns) of your tax money on a gondola in Salt Lake County. The sole purpose of the gondola is to benefit the Alta and Snowbird ski areas. Certainly this large amount of money could be better used to fund multiple projects in multiple counties for the benefit of all Utahns. Private industry should bear the cost of operation and not be subsidized by our tax dollars. Please call your Senator and Representative in the state legislature to voice your opposition to a State supported gondola in Salt Lake County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U-Talk: What is the biggest issue, for you, this election year?
“Probably my family and my kids, education and the community. Health care is a big one for me. I just see a lot of problems in health care right now, so hopefully people will be able to find solutions. People who don’t have access to health care, and the price of health care is high, so those probably will be the two biggest issues.” — Matt Schellenberg, Highland.
Orem City Council approves resolution opposing Alpine School District bond
In a last minute decision, the Orem City Council amended their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, adding a resolution opposing the proposed Alpine School District general obligation bond for $595 million. General public watching the council were shut off the meeting during the open mic and resolution discussions. As for...
Doril Woolley Watson
Doril Woolley Watson was born August 4, 1935, as the second of eight children to Mary “Fern” Madsen and Earl Wright Woolley. She was born in the family-owned boarding home in Richfield, Utah, known as “The Wright House.” She gracefully passed from this mortal life on September 22, 2022, surrounded by her family on both sides of the veil, and entered the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father and Savior.
Provo grad earns national scholarship for pursuing culinary future
Add one pinch of spite, just a sprinkle of nonchalance and one hefty scoop of talent. Mix them all together and you get Julian Bernal, an 18-year-old from Provo recently named a James Beard Foundation National Scholar and scholarship recipient. He is one of 12 honorees for the 2022-2023 year, representing the Mountain region, and will receive $20,000 to go toward his schooling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. John Properties breaks ground on third Pleasant Grove property
St. John Properties celebrated the groundbreaking of Valley Grove III on Tuesday afternoon, marking 128 acres of company development in Pleasant Grove. Daniel Thomas, the regional partner for St. John Properties, established the company’s regional Utah office in 2014. St. John Properties now owns and is developing more than 1.7 million square feet of commercial space throughout business communities in Salt Lake and Utah Counties.
Carl Stanley Clark
Carl Stanley Clark passed away on Monday September 26th 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Carl was the second child born to Keith and Violet Jean Clark. He was born on May 1st 1943. He grew up in Lehi where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Carl attended Lehi High school where he played basketball and football. He made the All Region Football team. He graduated in 1951.
Property taxes, future bonds at heart of Orem school district debate
Editor’s Note: This is the third of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
IONA NIELSEN GREEN
Iona Nielsen Green passed away on September 24, 2022 at age 94. Born January 4, 1928, to James Eugene Nielsen and Lillian Russell in Provo, Utah, the eighth of 10 children. She has now joined her beloved husband, William B. Green. Iona is survived by seven children, 32 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. Visit www.walkersanderson.com for full memories of Iona. Services to be held October 1st at Walker Sanderson Mortuary, 646E 800N, Orem, Utah at 11:00 AM. Viewing is from 9:30-10:30.
Carma Anita Thomas Ferguson
Carma Anita Thomas Ferguson, lovingly called “Annie” by her family, passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 84 in Orem, Utah. A small family graveside service will be held at the Orem Cemetery on Friday, October 7 at 11 a.m. Carma was born in Leland...
Orem City Council reviews plans for Hillcrest Park, construction begins
With a few tweaks to its design, the Orem City Council was able to get a final look at architect’s renderings for the new 9-acre Hillcrest Park during Tuesday’s meeting. Work has already begun on the new facility, but with these small changes the construction and demolition can begin in earnest next month.
Jan Waldron Bowls
Jan Waldron Bowls, 83, of Springville UT, passed away on September 11, 2022 after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. She was surrounded by her two daughters at the time she passed. Jan was born on April 19, 1939 to Lewis and Jessie Waldron in Ogden UT. After graduating...
Robert Scott Bagshaw
Robert Scott Bagshaw, 65, of Provo, passed away September 27, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary. 801-373-1841 Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0