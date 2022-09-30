UDOT and the Utah Legislature are proposing to spend half a billion dollars (before cost overruns) of your tax money on a gondola in Salt Lake County. The sole purpose of the gondola is to benefit the Alta and Snowbird ski areas. Certainly this large amount of money could be better used to fund multiple projects in multiple counties for the benefit of all Utahns. Private industry should bear the cost of operation and not be subsidized by our tax dollars. Please call your Senator and Representative in the state legislature to voice your opposition to a State supported gondola in Salt Lake County.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO