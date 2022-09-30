Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Crash involving 'multiple tractor trailers' blocks eastbound I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn — I-40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was blocked after a fiery crash involving “multiple tractor trailers,” according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As of 3:21 p.m., ARDOT cameras showed traffic slowly moving in both directions on I-40. The crash was reported before...
Kait 8
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden man died Monday afternoon when his ATV collided with a Jeep. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3 on State Highway 63, north of Ravenden. William Henderson, 76, was northbound when his 2010 Polaris RX crossed the center...
Kait 8
One person hurt in shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting on Magnolia Drive, where multiple shots were heard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a...
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, to a fire at Kurious Kustoms. No one was injured in the fire.
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
Kait 8
Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
neareport.com
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting
Officers responded to a fatal shooting late Monday in Jonesboro. Around 9:35 pm, the Jonesboro Police Department was notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male, police said in a release posted to social media. Detectives with CID were...
Kait 8
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt taken into custody
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he ran from police has been caught. According to Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose, officers tracked down the suspect, Anthony Caplinger, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, trying to enter the McDonald’s in Hardy.
Arkansas Police Chase Down Two Peacocks in Parking Lot
An Arkansas police department revealed they had an interesting mid-week incident when they had to chase down two peacocks in a parking lot. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (September 28th), the Jonesboro Police Department shared that they had an “eggs-sighting” morning when Officers Kaja and Crawford were flagged down while driving. The duo was approached by employees at Skin Fix Med Spa. The employees reported there were some peacocks that were mad in their parking lot.
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Kait 8
Two dogs die in house fire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Kennett Tuesday evening. Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said they got a call at 4:15 p.m. about the fire on the 500-block of West 9th Street. Firefighters on the scene said it was a small kitchen fire that spread...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Pocahontas neighborhoods
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents of Pocahontas have been told to boil their water before consumption. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water order following a water main break. The order affects those living from Concord Trail to Sweet Gum, including Mulberry Trail and Woodland Hills Circle.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas library adds unique section
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Library added a “seed library” to its collection. When at the library, patrons can grab several kinds of seeds to plant in their gardens. The seeds are free with options such as okras, corn, lettuce, basil, and more. “Many thanks to...
Kait 8
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
Kait 8
Oct. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Nice, dry weather is here to stay for the next several days. Cool mornings will be followed by comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sun expected, too!. No rain in the forecast until a few showers...
Two Chick-fil-A employees fired after video appears to show one spitting in batter
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Chick-fil-A said two employees have been fired after a disturbing video out of the West Memphis store went viral. The video showed what appears to be a Chick-fil-A employee reportedly spitting in the chicken batter, while another employee watched. The operator of the store responded on...
neareport.com
KTLO
Kait 8
Woman sentenced to prison for misusing veteran husband’s disability funds
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman was sentenced to prison for misusing more than $143,000 in disability payments meant for her injured veteran husband. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, United States District Judge James Moody, Jr. sentenced 49-year-old Brandi Goldman to 20 months in federal prison. A news...
Kait 8
Mother leads deputy on chase after biting son
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 54-year-old woman from Tyronza was arrested after biting her son and leading authorities on a chase through Poinsett County. Shannon Brewer was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with second-degree domestic battery, endangering the welfare of a minor, felony fleeing, and driving on a suspended license.
