Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Pump N Pete’s Hosts Fundraiser For CASA
MASSIVE REGIONAL FUNDRAISER SPONSORED BY PUMP’N PETE’S CORPORATION. TO BENEFIT CASA PROGRAMS IN 3 STATES DURING OCTOBER. Pump N Pete’s Corp of Erie is hosting a pledge card fundraiser and other activities on behalf of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) during the month of October. Pete’s operates 54.
newstalkkzrg.com
Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night
The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
fortscott.biz
FSHS Thespians Host 5th Annual Royal-Tea Party
The Fort Scott High School Thespians host their 5th Annual Royal Tea Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the FSHS Commons. Join your favorite princesses and princes, queens and kings and other members of the royal court. Take photos with your favorite characters while you make crafts, have treats, and do activities. Over thirty Fort Scott High School Thespians will be dressed in character and leading the event. Attendees are encouraged to join us in dressing as royalty.
fortscott.biz
Lisa Lewis: New Fort Scott City Clerk
Lisa A. Lewis, 56, is the new Fort Scott City and Municipal Court Clerk, as of Oct. 1, when Diane Clay retired. Lewis and husband, Tony, are new to Fort Scott. The Lewis’s came in 2021, having lived in Chicago and raised their four children there. From 2019 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortscott.biz
Nevada Medical Clinic to become part of Nevada Regional Medical Center
Jason Anglin, CEO of NRMC, announces that after many months of discussions and planning that Nevada. Medical Clinic is to become a part of Nevada Regional Medical Center. At the August meeting, the Nevada Regional Medical Center board of directors voted to approve the. Nevada Medical Clinic becoming a hospital...
fortscott.biz
Possible free pizza for properly functioning smoke alarms: Domino’s Oct. 12
Local Domino’s® Stores to Partner with Fire Departments to Promote Fire Safety. Residents may receive free pizza for properly functioning smoke alarms. JOPLIN, Mo., Oct. 4, 2022 – Domino’s stores in Independence, Fort Scott, and Pittsburg are joining forces with Independence Fire/EMS, Fort Scott Fire Department, Pittsburg Fire Department, and Frontenac Fire Department to promote fire safety. On the days and times below at the mentioned stores, anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
fortscott.biz
Discovering Fort Scott’s Little Known Stories
Fort Scott Kan. – The public is invited to the Exploring the African American Experience Project videography discussion on Friday, October 7, at the Ellis Fine Arts Center theater on the Fort Scott Community College campus at 9 a.m. There will be discussions about video and movie making, how...
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Russell Snyder
Russell Charles Snyder, 87, of Fort Scott, left this earthly home to join his loved ones in Heaven on Saturday evening, October 1, 2022 at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born March 10, 1935 to Lawrence and Dora (Russell) Snyder at rural Redfield, KS. Russell had many adventures as a...
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Steve LaRue
Steven Joe LaRue, age 72, resident of Bronson, KS, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. He was born on October 21, 1949, in Iola, KS, the son of Charles and Elaine Johnson LaRue. He married Mary Jo Hall on December 7, 1969, in Bronson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortscott.biz
Friday Night Free Concert: Wood Family
This week’s Friday Night Concert will be presented by family trio Kevin and Kathy Wood from Prescott, and their daughter Leah Maxfield. The program will feature country and bluegrass gospel. Musician Sandy Hemphill will also join the trio on guitar. “The Wood family started singing in church about twenty...
Lamar teens involved in fatal crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
The Missouri Highway Patrol today responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Barton County.
KBI investigating the death of man and woman in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a man and woman were found dead inside their home just north of Mound Valley on Monday.
Two bodies discovered in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.
SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
Sports bike crashes into vehicle, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, reports of a crash between a sports bike and a vehicle on East Newman Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Immediately the westbound lanes of East Newman were closed at Goetz Blvd. On scene we learn the man operating the motorcycle was...
Police begin investigation after discovering male with severe injuries
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department says an investigation is now underway after a victim was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries. EMS personnel and Fort Scott Police Officers responded to the 400 Block of Andrick on September 24th after they received reports of an injured male.
Comments / 0