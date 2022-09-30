We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.

