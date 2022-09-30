Read full article on original website
Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center to celebrate Arkansas hunters and anglers on Oct. 13
The Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center in Casscoe will join other nature centers across the state in thanking Arkansans with a hunting or fishing license. The nature center will hold its Conservation Appreciation Day events on Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon to 8 p.m. Wil Hafner, facilities manager for the PCEC, said the events are free for license holders.
2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year: Jackie and Duffie Banks Family
The Banks family has been selected as the 2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year. Jackie, his wife Duffie, and their two children, Jake and Emma, reside in Stuttgart. A Jack of all trades. Before farming professionally, Jackie had several successful careers. He was a basketball player, a...
Riceland Foods donates 42,500 lbs. of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank for Rice Day
STUTTGART, Ark. – Riceland Foods donated 42,500 lbs. of extra long grain white rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of Rice Day yesterday. The donation is the equivalent of 428,400 servings of cooked rice, which will support Arkansans in need across the state. “Riceland is proud to support...
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Arkansas County Courthouse and rural trash schedule for Columbus Day holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule.
Is fall too late to apply fire ant controls?
LITTLE ROCK — Extension entomologist Kelly Loftin says he’s gotten fewer calls about fire ants this year, thanks to persistent drought. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not still working in the background. They are still foraging, Loftin said. Loftin is with of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
wampuscatstudentnews.com
Band Gets Crunk at Southwest Little Rock
Last Friday, September 23, 2022, Conway High School played against Little Rock Southwest High School in football at Little Rock Southwest’s Gryphon Stadium. The Conway High School band traveled to the school to play and support the football team. The band performed their typical stand tunes, but also performed the first part of their show this year, titled ‘Rolling.’ Little Rock Southwest’s band also performed a variety of music, including their show.
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in Arkansas
If you are a fan of crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders, and wings, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain with over 190 locations worldwide has just opened another new restaurant location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more.
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
Apartment tenants react to deadly apartment fire in North Little Rock
Tenants at a North Little Rock apartment shared their experiences as they managed to escape a deadly apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
Police responded to crash involving 2 school busses in southwest Little Rock
Police are responding to reports of a crash involving two school buses Tuesday afternoon in southwest Little Rock.
North Little Rock police: Several dead in apartment fire
North Little Rock police said several people are dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
September death of Conway woman ruled a homicide by Little Rock police
A Conway woman's death has now been ruled a homicide, according to Little Rock police.
