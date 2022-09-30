ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center to celebrate Arkansas hunters and anglers on Oct. 13

The Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center in Casscoe will join other nature centers across the state in thanking Arkansans with a hunting or fishing license. The nature center will hold its Conservation Appreciation Day events on Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon to 8 p.m. Wil Hafner, facilities manager for the PCEC, said the events are free for license holders.
CASSCOE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Is fall too late to apply fire ant controls?

LITTLE ROCK — Extension entomologist Kelly Loftin says he’s gotten fewer calls about fire ants this year, thanks to persistent drought. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not still working in the background. They are still foraging, Loftin said. Loftin is with of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
wampuscatstudentnews.com

Band Gets Crunk at Southwest Little Rock

Last Friday, September 23, 2022, Conway High School played against Little Rock Southwest High School in football at Little Rock Southwest’s Gryphon Stadium. The Conway High School band traveled to the school to play and support the football team. The band performed their typical stand tunes, but also performed the first part of their show this year, titled ‘Rolling.’ Little Rock Southwest’s band also performed a variety of music, including their show.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE

