What Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Nebraska
Read what Indiana football quarterback Connor Bazelak said after the Hoosiers' 35-21 loss to Nebraska on the road. Bazelak completed 22 of 44 passes for 223 yards in the defeat. Follow along with the transcript, or watch the attached press conference video.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss on the Road to Nebraska
Indiana drops its second road game of the season to Nebraska, who won 35-21 on Saturday night. Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen addresses the loss in a post game press conference. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire interview.
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Indiana - The Game Thread of “WTF IS THIS?”
What’s going to happen? I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows. If I had to bet, I’d guess that many bad things will happen, perpetrated by both teams. Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. Surface: FieldTurf. Series Record: Indiana leads 10-8-3 Series in Lincoln:...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball for first win as Nebraska head coach
Trev Alberts knows Nebraska and every player on the Huskers has been through a lot of adversity in 2022. But after the Week 5 win, Alberts knew there was only one person deserving of the game ball. That person is Mickey Joseph, the head coach who stepped into the void...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson finds Oliver Martin with perfectly thrown deep ball for Nebraska's first TD vs. Indiana
Casey Thompson and Nebraska did not waste any time getting points on the board against Indiana. After forcing an early punt from Indiana, the Huskers went right to work. On the first drive of the game, Mark Whipple dialed up back-to-back pass plays for the offense. The first throw from Thompson went for 34 yards to Trey Palmer.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Iowa State commit taking Huskers visit
Nebraska football recruiting continues to churn right along despite the fact that the Huskers do not have a full-time head coach yet. It’s been mentioned that the Huskers are going to have a pretty important recruiting weekend with Indiana coming to town. That includes at least one in-state recruit the Cornhuskers are going to try and steal away from a former rival.
WOWT
Regents approve alcohol sales for Husker basketball, new multi-media agreement
KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games, the start of the process for potential renovations at Memorial Stadium, and the approval of a new $300 million multi-media rights agreement. At Friday’s board meeting in Kearney, regents voted...
Corn Nation
Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread
Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
News Channel Nebraska
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha
Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS
Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
