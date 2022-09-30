ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Indiana - The Game Thread of “WTF IS THIS?”

What’s going to happen? I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows. If I had to bet, I’d guess that many bad things will happen, perpetrated by both teams. Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. Surface: FieldTurf. Series Record: Indiana leads 10-8-3 Series in Lincoln:...
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Iowa State commit taking Huskers visit

Nebraska football recruiting continues to churn right along despite the fact that the Huskers do not have a full-time head coach yet. It’s been mentioned that the Huskers are going to have a pretty important recruiting weekend with Indiana coming to town. That includes at least one in-state recruit the Cornhuskers are going to try and steal away from a former rival.
WOWT

Regents approve alcohol sales for Husker basketball, new multi-media agreement

KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games, the start of the process for potential renovations at Memorial Stadium, and the approval of a new $300 million multi-media rights agreement. At Friday’s board meeting in Kearney, regents voted...
Corn Nation

Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread

Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
News Channel Nebraska

Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
KETV.com

On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history

OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha

Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
omahamagazine.com

The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland

202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS

Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
