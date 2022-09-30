ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall

The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
KMOV

Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Brian Stith, deputy director for Missouri State Parks, says people walking by saw someone throwing things out the second-story window of the home and called the police. “We don’t know...
laduenews.com

8 new hobbies to try in the St. Louis area

The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean learning is left to only the little ones. If you’re inspired to develop a new skill, discover a new craft or challenge yourself, consider this your metro area guide to learning a new hobby. Sit down at the...
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’

In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
FOX2Now

Blacktoberfest raises money for north St. Louis County community

ST. LOUIS – Beer lovers can help raise money for strong communities at the Blacktoberfest. Several DJs will spin for Black Brew Culture and Beyond Housing. Beyond Housing works to improve housing, educational, and business opportunities in the Normandy School District and other parts of north St. Louis County. Black Brew Culture holds events across the U.S. to celebrate Black beer culture.
FOX2Now

Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K

CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

