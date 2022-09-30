Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
Visit the’squeakeasy’ at STL’s miniature museum
The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis has many mini homes. The doll houses are a variety. Homes such as a haunted house, a mansion, or galleria, to small scenes like shake shops and "squeakeasy."
Zootoberfest kicks off at St. Louis Zoo Sunday
On Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as next Saturday and Sunday, families can enjoy the cooler weather and visit the St Louis Zoo's animals, exhibits, and attractions.
Gateway Arch lights are back on Monday, Oct. 3
The lights are back on at the Gateway Arch, Monday.
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Festival of the Animals returns to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and St. Luke hosted an annual event to honor and bless animals as we get closer to the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Brian Stith, deputy director for Missouri State Parks, says people walking by saw someone throwing things out the second-story window of the home and called the police. “We don’t know...
laduenews.com
8 new hobbies to try in the St. Louis area
The kids are back in school, but that doesn’t mean learning is left to only the little ones. If you’re inspired to develop a new skill, discover a new craft or challenge yourself, consider this your metro area guide to learning a new hobby. Sit down at the...
St. Louis kicks off Halloween season with spooky fun
Halloween is 31 days away, and St. Louisians are buying costumes and visiting haunted houses.
The slow and steady return of visitors to the Gateway Arch
People overseeing the Gateway Arch tell FOX 2 they still got they work cut out for them to get attendance back to pre-COVID levels. The Arch was among the many attractions shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s still a challenge getting visitors back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’
In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Fallen St. Louis firefighter honored with memorial highway
A St. Louis firefighter was laid to rest back in January.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Blacktoberfest raises money for north St. Louis County community
ST. LOUIS – Beer lovers can help raise money for strong communities at the Blacktoberfest. Several DJs will spin for Black Brew Culture and Beyond Housing. Beyond Housing works to improve housing, educational, and business opportunities in the Normandy School District and other parts of north St. Louis County. Black Brew Culture holds events across the U.S. to celebrate Black beer culture.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0