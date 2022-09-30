ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

2 injured in crash with semi on I-75 in Boone County, deputies say

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-75 early Tuesday morning when a semi collided with a car, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sgt. Anthony Theetge says 19-year-old Briannah Pyles was a passenger in a car driven by Corbin Adams, 21,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man killed in I-75 collision identified

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the man who died after a box truck crashed into a group of inmate volunteers clearing trash on I-75 south Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Timothy Tufano was picking up trash with a group of inmate volunteers from the Solid Waste Litter Program. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
WALTON, KY
WDTN

Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSHP: Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Troopers say a man, 61-year-old Anthony Kinney, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle when he traveled...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
RACINE, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...

