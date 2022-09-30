Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Fox 19
2 injured in crash with semi on I-75 in Boone County, deputies say
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-75 early Tuesday morning when a semi collided with a car, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sgt. Anthony Theetge says 19-year-old Briannah Pyles was a passenger in a car driven by Corbin Adams, 21,...
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
wnewsj.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
Man killed in I-75 collision identified
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the man who died after a box truck crashed into a group of inmate volunteers clearing trash on I-75 south Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Timothy Tufano was picking up trash with a group of inmate volunteers from the Solid Waste Litter Program. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 children flown, 1 other driven to hospital after crash on SR 734 in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN — UPDATE: October 4 @ 8:30 a.m. Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a crash is Jamestown Monday. Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene of a reported vehicle crash with entrapment in the 6900 block of state Route 734. The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle that hit a tree.
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
wnewsj.com
Dayton OSHP: Multiple-vehicle crash with pedestrians, deputy injured; one fatality in I-75 crash
MORAINE, Ohio – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles and multiple pedestrians that occurred at approximately 11:03 a.m. Monday on Interstate 75 southbound near the exit for State Route 741. The preliminary investigation showed a box truck was...
Police: 18-year-old found shot dead in Fairfield hotel hallway
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
dayton247now.com
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
WLWT 5
OSHP: Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Troopers say a man, 61-year-old Anthony Kinney, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle when he traveled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
wchsnetwork.com
Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
WHIO Dayton
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Huber Heights man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Warren County Sunday. Crews were called to a crash on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 around 3:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said that Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights...
Police arrest driver accused of killing Moraine student in hit-and-run
According to the Cincinnati Police, the suspect drove their Honda CRV through a red light at a high rate of speed, colliding with two students, 18-year-olds Cayden Turner and Namya Russel who were crossing the road at Jefferson Avenue.
Comments / 0