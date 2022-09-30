ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Can People With Diabetes Eat Pineapple?

Pineapple is a sweet fruit that many people with diabetes shy away from because of its presumed effect on blood sugar. But is it something that you need to avoid like the plague, or can it be consumed safely without any ill effects on your health?. You are reading: Is...
NUTRITION
cohaitungchi.com

List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes

Finding the best drinks for diabetes can be stressful, keep reading to learn more about diabetes-friendly packaged drinks (you know, other than water)!. You are reading: Which fruit juice is good for diabetes | List of Best Packaged Drinks for Diabetes. Have you ever spent too much time in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
cohaitungchi.com

Foods to help increase blood circulation: What to know

There are many different foods that may be beneficial in maintaining a healthy blood flow. They include red hot peppers, beets, garlic, nuts, certain fruits, and some fish. You are reading: Foods that increase the strength of blood | Foods to help increase blood circulation: What to know. Red hot...
NUTRITION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Eating For Diabetes

Dairy often gets a bad rap. Some think it causes bloating or gas. Others think it’s inflammatory. The truth is dairy can be part of a healthy diet. The Dietary Guidelines recommend three servings of dairy a day. But now Italian researchers have discovered that eating certain animal products...
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Avoid certain supplements along with fish oil – risk of bleeding

“Kava kava is another natural supplement that helps to boost low serotonin levels and is used for mood support. “If you are taking anti-anxiety medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), it’s dangerous to supplement with St John’s wort or/and kava kava. “We need healthy levels of serotonin...
HEALTH
Smithonian

Meet the Smithsonian Scientist Unlocking Crucial Conservation Clues in the Genetic Code of Koalas

Few species inspire as much adoration as the koala. Thanks to their cuddly charm, these Australian marsupials are global celebrities, inspiring everything from plush toys to cartoon characters. Koalas are also biologic curiosities due to their languid lifestyle—to process their low-energy diet of toxic, difficult to digest eucalyptus leaves, koalas spend between 18 and 22 hours a day sleeping—and assortment of strange traits, including multiple opposable thumbs on each hand, human-like fingerprints, upside down pouches and sticky scent glands.
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Has the Pandemic Changed Your Personality?

American adults experienced about a decade’s worth of personality change in just two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study revealed. The research, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE, found declines in extroversion, openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness among adults, with the most dramatic shifts displayed in people under 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
cohaitungchi.com

Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?

Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

Biologists Create a New Type of Human Cells

The new model cells aid in the study of early embryonic development. Professor Vincent Pasque and his colleagues at KU Leuven have used stem cells to create a new kind of human cell in the lab. The new cells closely mirror their natural counterparts in early human embryos. As a result, scientists are better able to understand what occurs just after an embryo implants in the womb. The was recently published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.
SCIENCE
SPY

I Test the Best Air Purifiers for a Living, and These Are the 18 That Really Work

I’ve tested dozen of air purifiers — in fact, next to coffee makers and vacuums, they’re my favorite item to test. In part, that’s due to the fact that I’m terribly allergic to tobacco smoke, and unfortunately, my state has the 13th highest smoking rate in the nation. And when 14% of adults smoke, it’s impossible to dodge second-hand smoke from your neighbors. But tobacco smoke isn’t the only thing that can negatively affect indoor air quality. Dust, pollen and animal dander can also make the air inside of your home more polluted than the air outdoors. According to the U.S....
ELECTRONICS
News-Medical.net

Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L

Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smithonian

What Do Stonehenge and Japanese Stone Circles Have in Common?

Thousands of years ago—and thousands of miles apart—the people of what are now Britain and Japan both created elaborate stone circles set up to interact with the solstices and to house remains of the dead. A new exhibition at Stonehenge highlights compelling parallels between English and Japanese cultures...
WORLD
Smithonian

Dogs Can Smell When You’re Stressed Out

Many pet parents swear their dog knows exactly how they’re feeling and will even try to provide comfort with a loving cuddle or a gentle paw tap. New research suggests this may be more than just a feeling: Dogs can smell when humans are stressed, according to research published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE.
PETS
News-Medical.net

Burt's Bees research shows the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health

Burt's Bees, the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand and a pioneer in this area, announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health across various skin conditions, types, and tones. The studies will be presented at the hybrid in-person and virtual Integrative Dermatology Symposium (IDS) from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022.
SKIN CARE
Phys.org

Process converts polyethylene bags, plastics to polymer building blocks

Polyethylene plastics—in particular, the ubiquitous plastic bag that blights the landscape—are notoriously hard to recycle. They're sturdy and difficult to break down, and if they're recycled at all, they're melted into a polymer stew useful mostly for decking and other low-value products. But a new process developed at...
ENVIRONMENT
nypressnews.com

Eat flaxseed for a ‘big reduction’ in blood sugar levels

A separate study, issued in the European Journal of Nutrition in 2020, recommended eating 10 grams of flaxseed three times a day for the best results. As part of the research, 15 healthy participants consumed either three flaxseed muffins containing a total of 30g of flaxseed once in the morning, three flaxseed muffins consumed at three different time points across the day (10g flaxseed per muffin) or three control muffins consumed at three different time points across the day (0g flaxseed).
NUTRITION

