Lawrenceburg, IN

WKRC

Police investigating house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling a field fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
GERMANTOWN, OH
Lawrenceburg, IN
Deputy, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Fox 19

Man dies following Union Township fire, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 70-year-old man died Friday following a fire that happened on Ohio Pike in Union Township on Sept. 23, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office states that Larry Berry died due to the fire. Fire Chief Stan Deimling says on Sept. 23,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
DAYTON, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
linknky.com

Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a bid of $36,425 to put towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about he need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. >>Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton. John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue. The circumstances were...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
SHARONVILLE, OH
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY

