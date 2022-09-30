Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
WLWT 5
Lawrenceburg Fire Chief recovering after suffering second degree burns at rescue
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A house fire in Lawrenceburg Thursday afternoon caused a firefighter and the fire chief to be sent to the hospital. The Lawrenceburg Fire Department was sent to a residential structure fire on Church Road Thursday around 2:34 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy flames towards the back of the home.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after fire burns through roof of Mt. Lookout home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to the UC Medical Center after a fire burned through the roof of a house in Mt. Lookout Saturday, according to Michael Washington with the Cincinnati Fire Department. The fire department was dispatched to the 2-alarm fire in the 3700 block of Windisch...
WLWT 5
FD: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 treated at scene after mayday call during fire in SE Indiana
LAWRENCEBURG TOWNSHIP, Ind. — One firefighter was taken to the hospital, and two others were treated at the scene after a fire prompted a MayDay call in Lawrenceburg Township Thursday. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. when the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Church...
Fox 19
Man dies following Union Township fire, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 70-year-old man died Friday following a fire that happened on Ohio Pike in Union Township on Sept. 23, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office states that Larry Berry died due to the fire. Fire Chief Stan Deimling says on Sept. 23,...
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
Juvenile in critical condition after crash involving semi in Cold Spring
A two-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and a SUV left one juvenile in critical condition, Sunday evening in Cold Spring.
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Multiple vehicle crash in Sharonville leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
A serious injury crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle occurred in Sharonville Saturday afternoon. The crash left the 59-year-old motorcyclist with critical injuries.
Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
linknky.com
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a bid of $36,425 to put towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about he need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
Springfield Police investigating suspicious death
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. >>Shooting under investigation at Jefferson Twp. cemetery; Victim found by police in Dayton. John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue. The circumstances were...
Fox 19
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department. Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road. Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m....
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
