ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
City
Boston, MA
Local
Michigan Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Blake Griffin
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Boston Celtics#Acl
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLive.com

Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight

DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’

DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Simon Edvinsson impressing Red Wings in first NHL camp

DETROIT – Simon Edvinsson’s turnover-plagued Red/White training camp scrimmage was not a sign of things to come, much to Derek Lalonde’s delight. The rookie defenseman has been much improved in the preseason, earning praise from the Detroit Red Wings coach. “I’ve liked him through the whole camp,”...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy