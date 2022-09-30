What do you do when you want a posh, high-status sedan that sits right atop the automotive food chain but you also prefer to do the driving yourself? You purchase one of these, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed or Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Both cars are equipped with more powerful versions of their classic engines, that being the 626-horsepower W12 in the newer Bentley and the 591-hp V12 in the Rolls-Royce. They each have sharper suspension tuning and tasteful styling enhancements to reflect their greater focus on performance, but not at the expense of supreme luxury and comfort. Which one is better, though?

BUYING CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO