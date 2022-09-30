Read full article on original website
Lamborghini’s 2024 hybrid supercar with ‘fire-spitting exhaust’ will be 3x more powerful than Toyota’s Camry
SPY footage has revealed shots of Lamborghini’s highly-classified 2024 hybrid supercar going for a test drive. Lamborghini turn into a street partially covered in a tarp. Our rear perspective displays the Lamborghini with high-mount fire-spitting exhausts. These high-mount exhaust pipes are a radical redesign from previous Lamborghinis like the...
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Urus S Is Just a Heavier, Slower Performante
After serving almost four years with distinction, Lamborghini axed the original Urus. But that is not the end. The company has launched an updated version of this halo SUV; the Urus S. It succeeds the original Urus with 16 ponies more, which is the exact horsepower figures as the Pikes Peak record holder, the Urus Performante. The Urus S acts as an update to the original Super SUV, much like what the Huracán Evo did to the original supercar. So there is no design overhaul, inside or out.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
teslarati.com
WA State responds to Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck “boat” abilities teaser with serious warning
Elon Musk’s recent comments about the Tesla Cybertuck and its expected capability to briefly serve as a boat have prompted the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to issue a serious warning to any EV fans who see themselves as would-be seafarers — don’t use the all-electric pickup truck as a boat.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Which Ultra-Luxury Sedan Is Best?
What do you do when you want a posh, high-status sedan that sits right atop the automotive food chain but you also prefer to do the driving yourself? You purchase one of these, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed or Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Both cars are equipped with more powerful versions of their classic engines, that being the 626-horsepower W12 in the newer Bentley and the 591-hp V12 in the Rolls-Royce. They each have sharper suspension tuning and tasteful styling enhancements to reflect their greater focus on performance, but not at the expense of supreme luxury and comfort. Which one is better, though?
Porsche 911 GT3 Screams At 9,000 RPM During 198-MPH Autobahn Blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
I Paid $3,000 Above Sticker Price For My New Car. You Probably Will Too
What I wish I knew about negotiating before overpaying for my new compact SUV
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gets 700-HP Upgrade With Murdered-Out Looks
It's pretty hard to get more luxurious than a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The brand's four-door sedan is, for many, the high watermark. Someone evidently thinks differently. Rolls has its own Black Badge lineup for various models, which turns things up a notch above the standard Ghost. Still, if you've got "why not" money, Spofec has another option.
The Reason NASA Needed To Reinvent The Wheel For The Mars Rover
The next generation of space rovers will feature wheels made with shape memory alloy, which can better handle the weight of long-distance travel.
Elon Musk's Tesla Optimus Robot Actually Works
Elon Musk prompted controversy when he said he wanted to build a humanoid robot. Now, we've seen the Tesla Optimus in action, and it actually works.
Electric Mercedes G-Class: What We Know About The Launch
Electric power with a retro-inspired design and LED light accents all around -- and is that a tire on the back, or just a "wallbox?"
Used cars have become unaffordable
By Chris Isidore, CNN BusinessHigh prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago. The company blamed "vehicle affordability challenges that stem from widespread inflationary pressures, as well as climbing interest rates and low consumer confidence." Although higher prices lifted the company's overall revenue, the results were well below forecasts from analysts surveyed by...
Alexa Goes For A Ride In Gen 2 Echo Auto
Amazon has a new Echo Auto to inject some AI assistant smarts into your "dumb" car. The second-generation in-car assistant hub, which Amazon has decided to market as Echo Auto 2nd Gen, is a stark departure from its predecessor in terms of mounting versatility. The original Echo Auto arrived in 2019, but it was somewhat of a nightmare with the finicky design requirements for air-vent mount compatibility. In a nutshell, if your car had a circular air vent with a non-rectangular mount slot, the Echo Auto simply wouldn't fit.
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs
Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Ford Introduces Its Totally Redesigned Super Duty Lineup For 2023
If it has seemed busy at Ford lately, you're right, it has been very active. A couple of weeks ago, the automaker introduced the seventh-generation Ford Mustang and then it opened -- and likely quickly closed -- the order banks for the incredibly popular compact Maverick pickup. Finally, the automaker introduced its redesigned Super Duty heavy-duty truck lineup.
TechRadar
This extreme e-scooter is the wildest thing you’ll see all week
When does an electric scooter stop being an electric scooter? According to British-based manufacturer D-Fly, not even after you’ve added four wheels, two motors and a 3.5-inch touchscreen to a carbon fiber frame. Yes, ladies and gentlemen – if you’re in the market for an all-terrain e-scooter to make...
SlashGear
