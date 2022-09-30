ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in Pflugerville

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating a traffic death that occurred on Wednesday night when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Police said they responded to the incident at 9:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Pecan Drive. During that time, West Pecan was closed from Foothill Farms to Central Commerce Drive. All roadways have since reopened.

First responders attempted to treat the pedestrian at the scene before the person was taken to Round Rock Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is Pflugerville's third traffic fatality in 2022, officials said.

Community Policy