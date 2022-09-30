(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by the Black Homeownership Strike Force members as they present their recommendations to increase the number of Black homeowners in Washington, DC. Mayor Bowser created the strike force in June with the charge of providing recommendations for uses of a $10 million Black Homeownership Fund, included in Mayor Bowser’s Fair Shot budget, and other ways to increase homeownership for longtime Black residents and creating a goal for increasing the number of Black homeowners in DC by 2030.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO